Class of 2029

Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.

Name

Campaign Instagram (if applicable)

Returning or New Candidate?

Do you support ending legacy admissions?

Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?

Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?

Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?

Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?

Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?

Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?

Ayesha Murtaza

Instagram
;

New

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Ishaan Jordan

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Simon Maxwell

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Jaxon French

New

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Sam Baghdadchi

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Angelina Kou

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Iris Cho

Instagram
;

Re-election

Dima Al-Quzwini

Instagram
;

Re-election

Class of 2028 

Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.

Name

Campaign Instagram (if applicable)

Returning or New Candidate?

Do you support ending legacy admissions?

Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?

Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?

Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?

Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?

Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?

Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?

Tyler Chase

Instagram
;

Re-election

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Cameran P. Lane

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Zadie Weaver

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Roan Bedoian

Instagram
;

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Aqib Khan

Instagram
;

New

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Paolo-Miguel Raymundo Reyes

Instagram
;

New

Depends

Yes

Yes

Depends

No

Yes

Yes

Class of 2027

Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.

Name

Campaign Instagram (if applicable)

Returning or New Candidate?

Do you support ending legacy admissions?

Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?

Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?

Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?

Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?

Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?

Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?

Sienna Lipton

Re-election

Yes

Yes

Depends

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

James Nichols-Worley

Instagram
;

New

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Depends

Jacob Intrator

Re-election

Alessia Viscusi

New

At-Large

Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.

Name

Campaign Instagram (if applicable)

Returning or New Candidate?

Do you support ending legacy admissions?

Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?

Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?

Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?

Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?

Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?

Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?

Vincent Barahona

New

No

Yes

No

Depends

No

Yes

Depends

Sydney Carroll
Sydney (she/her) is a junior in the college and managing editor for content. She likes her 2 dogs, cat, and guinea pig, sushi, Taylor Swift, public transportation, and Tennessee sunsets. She dislikes math, whichever team is playing the Buffalo Bills this week, the patriarchy, and carbonated beverages.

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