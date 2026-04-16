Class of 2029
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Name
Campaign Instagram (if applicable)
Returning or New Candidate?
Do you support ending legacy admissions?
Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?
Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?
Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?
Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?
Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?
Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?
Ayesha Murtaza
|;
New
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Ishaan Jordan
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Simon Maxwell
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Jaxon French
New
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sam Baghdadchi
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Angelina Kou
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Iris Cho
|;
Re-election
Dima Al-Quzwini
|;
Re-election
Class of 2028
Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.
Name
Campaign Instagram (if applicable)
Returning or New Candidate?
Do you support ending legacy admissions?
Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?
Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?
Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?
Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?
Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?
Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?
Tyler Chase
|;
Re-election
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Cameran P. Lane
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Zadie Weaver
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Roan Bedoian
|;
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Aqib Khan
|;
New
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Paolo-Miguel Raymundo Reyes
|;
New
Depends
Yes
Yes
Depends
No
Yes
Yes
Class of 2027
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Name
Campaign Instagram (if applicable)
Returning or New Candidate?
Do you support ending legacy admissions?
Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?
Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?
Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?
Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?
Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?
Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?
Sienna Lipton
Re-election
Yes
Yes
Depends
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
James Nichols-Worley
|;
New
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Depends
Jacob Intrator
Re-election
Alessia Viscusi
New
At-Large
Scroll horizontally to see full questionnaire.
Name
Campaign Instagram (if applicable)
Returning or New Candidate?
Do you support ending legacy admissions?
Do you believe Georgetown should invest more in financial aid?
Do you support increased student conduct standards for Georgetown club leaders?
Do you think that Georgetown should maintain its DEI policies?
Do you support GUSA sponsoring student protests?
Do you think Georgetown should provide free contraceptives to students?
Do you support the creation of a new queer living learning community?
Vincent Barahona
New
No
Yes
No
Depends
No
Yes
Depends