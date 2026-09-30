From Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, the Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams competed at the 2026 Hall of Fame Collegiate Classic in Newport, Rhode Island. Both teams faced Brown University tennis on grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The tournament started Friday with three rounds of mixed doubles with nine matches per round. Each match was a single set, with a tie break at 6-6. Georgetown’s nine pairs each played once per round, against a different Brown team each time. Georgetown won 10 sets and Brown won the remaining 17. Freshman Charlotte Weber and sophomore Cyrus Zia were the only undefeated pair on either team.

On Saturday, the tournament continued with men’s and women’s singles. The Georgetown men’s team won six matches and Brown won 13. Freshman Rush Slivjanovski secured two of Georgetown’s six wins, including a tight match against Brown’s Lucas Kimelman that ended 6-7, 7-6, 10-8. Instead of playing a full third set after splitting the first two sets, they played a 10-point tiebreak to decide the match. In total, Georgetown won four of its matches this way.

The Georgetown women’s team finished 6-12 against Brown. Junior Natasha Kavarana led the Hoyas with two wins, defeating Brown’s Chloe Qin 7–5, 6–4 before definitively beating Eva Chow 6–2, 6–3. Four of Georgetown’s losses were extremely close: Brown’s players won those in third-set tiebreaks.

The tournament concluded on Sunday with doubles matches. The Georgetown men’s team concluded on a low note, losing eleven of their twelve doubles matches. Their only win coming from Cyrus Zia and junior James O’Sullivan, who defeated Brown’s Cole Oberg and Elliot Wasserman 6–4.

The women’s team fared better, tying with Brown, 6-6. Sophomore Julia Chu won all three of her matches, two while partnered with sophomore Ruhika Bhat and one with Natasha Kavarana. Junior Molly Evans also contributed to two doubles victories. She won with senior Katie Garofolo-Ro 7-5 and with junior Carolyn Schaefer 6-3.

Overall, despite their losing record, the Hoyas finished the three-day tournament with many close and strong matches. The Georgetown men’s team will compete next at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) regionals from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12 in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Georgetown women’s team will compete at the ITA regionals from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, Oct. 19 in Lynchburg, Virginia, their last event of the fall season. They’ll look to bounce back from the Collegiate Classic losses, convert in close matches, and end the season on the right foot.