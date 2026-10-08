Post Pitch
Post Pitch: Georgetown FY25 tax filings reveal earnings of university’s highest-paid employees
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, the Voice’s Podcast Editor Stefani Murciano interviews our News Executive Editor Justin Higgins about his piece on Georgetown’s latest tax filings and the earnings of some of the university’s highest-paid employees. Tune in to learn more about Justin’s experience researching and writing this piece, including what surprised him along the way.
Please enjoy!
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Stefani Murciano
Stefani is a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, double majoring in Psychology and English with a minor in Jewish Civilization. Originally from Long Island, New York, she serves as a Podcast Editor for The Georgetown Voice. When she’s not working on a podcast, you can usually find her listening to music, reading a good book, or spending time with her friends and family.
Justin Higgins
Justin Higgins is a junior in the College studying Government and Journalism and the executive news editor. He likes Yerba Mate, elaborate idioms, and talking about his hometown.
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Employees, Georgetown, Money
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