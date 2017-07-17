Concert Preview: Amadou & Mariam, July 20, 9:30 Club

By:

With new music expected later this year, Malian musical duo Amadou & Mariam continue their international tour at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on July 20. The album, titled La Confusion, adds a new synth and Afrobeat-funk to their traditional sound. “Bofou Safou,” a track from their new album, can be heard here.

The duo is comprised of the couple Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia, both born in Bamako, the capital of Mali. Amadou and Mariam are both blind, having met at Mali’s Institute for the Young Blind and bonded over their shared interest in music. Since their genesis, the band has taken traditional Malian music and blended across a plethora of genres from disco to rock and various cultural influences.

Amadou & Mariam will perform with D.C.-native band Redline Graffiti on the 20th. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Tickets are available here.