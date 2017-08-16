Concert Preview: The Districts, August 18, 9:30 Club

08/16/2017

Fresh off the release of their third studio album, Popular Manipulations, the Districts are headed to the 9:30 club for a show on Friday, August 18.

The Philadelphia-based rock band’s current lineup consists of guitarist and vocalist Rob Grote, bassist Connor Jacobus, drummer Braden Lawrence, and guitarist Pat Cassidy. The band’s sound blends a touch of Americana, a psychedelic flair, and the powerful garage rock of other preeminent indie rock bands such as Arctic Monkeys.

While their new album still contains many of the Districts’ signature trademarks, from Grote’s crooning to smatterings of airy tremolo guitar, Popular Manipulations also shows the band’s maturation through a thoughtful approach to themes of loneliness and dependence and new, complex song structures.

The Districts will be playing with openers Sam Evian and Soccer Mommy. Doors open at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be found here.

Jon Block Jon is an Associate Editor for the Voice. You can follow him on Twitter @jon_block_ but not on Instagram because he doesn't have one.


