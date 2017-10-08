Carolan’s Four Goals Lead No. 12 Women’s Soccer Past Villanova

By:

The No. 12 Georgetown women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 4-0-1 Big East) romped to a 5-0 win over Villanova (6-8, 2-3 Big East) on Sunday afternoon. Redshirt sophomore forward Amanda Carolan scored four goals to take her season total to eight and lead the Hoyas to victory. Villanova scored an own goal for Georgetown’s fifth.

In the early going, neither team had many opportunities aside from a shot by Georgetown senior midfielder Rachel Corboz that struck the crossbar. Villanova looked to disrupt Georgetown’s rhythm, fouling the Hoyas six times in the first thirty minutes and preventing any shots besides the aforementioned Corboz effort.

Carolan then scored her a hat trick in three minutes, two of the goals assisted by Corboz and one by freshman forward Jenna Menta, to put the Hoyas 3-0 in the 36th minute.

Georgetown managed another four shots in the final three minutes of the half, looking to push its advantage even further.

The Hoyas began the second half without five of their starters. Sophomore defender Meaghan Nally hit the post in the 56th minute before Head Coach Dave Nolan started rotating his starters back into the game.

Villanova scored an own goal in the 73rd minute before Carolan added her fourth of the match from a cross in the 79th minute. Corboz notched another assist on the goal, taking her all-time tally to 41, five shy of Ingrid Wells’ record of 46. Carolan is the first Georgetown women’s player with a four goal game since 2012, when Daphne Corboz scored five goals in a win over Pittsburgh.

DePaul (5-7-2, 1-2-2 Big East) held Xavier (7-4-4, 3-0-2 Big East) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, so the Hoyas sit two points ahead of the Musketeers and Butler (10-1-3, 3-0-2 Big East) at the top of the conference standings. Georgetown gets a week to rest before looking to extend its lead on October 15 at Providence (8-6, 3-2 Big East). Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information