Football Falls To Lafayette on Homecoming

11/05/2017

Hoya fans hoping to see the season turned around in a homecoming contest against Lafayette (3-6, 3-1 Patriot League) were left disappointed as the Georgetown football team (1-8, 0-4 Patriot League) came up short once again, losing by a score of 7-0. Despite gaining more total yards than the Leopards, the Hoyas were unable to put up any points, leading to their eighth straight loss in what has been a tumultuous season.

It came down to battle for field position as neither defense was willing to give an inch. As a result, the punters were busy and the only score of the affair came late in the second quarter. Following a drive that began at their own seven yard line, the Hoyas were forced to punt. Sophomore kicker Brad Hurst launched a 35-yard kick out of bounds at the Lafayette 40 yard line, but freshman defensive back Andre Danove was penalized for kick catching interference on the play and the Leopards began their drive in Hoya territory. Lafayette was initially unable to move the ball, but in a defensive slugfest, head coach Frank Tavani opted to go for it on fourth and one with five minutes left in the first half. The Leopards converted and, one play later, freshman quarterback Sean O’Malley completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Nick Pearson.

The Hoyas’ offense made it onto the Lafayette side of the field three times during the second half, but two straight interceptions thrown by sophomore quarterback Gunther Johnson followed by a turnover on downs in their final drive settled the result.

Aside from the one scoring drive, Georgetown’s defense held strong throughout the game, allowing just 65 yards on 36 rushing attempts and 166 total yards. In contrast, the offensive performance was far from ideal. Johnson completed 12 of his 26 passes for a total of just 76 yards and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 56 yards on 12 carries.

Georgetown will go up against Bucknell (4-5, 1-3 Patriot League) in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania next Saturday as the Hoyas still seek their second win of the season and first victory in conference play.

Image Credits: Tyler Pearre/The Georgetown Voice