Concert Preview: St. Vincent, Nov. 27, The Anthem

11/21/2017

Annie Clark is a certified badass. Better known by the stage name St. Vincent, the eclectic alt-rock femme fatale’s music goes from moody to futuristic to head-banging classic all within a single song change. But she’s more than just a musician: She has co-directed films and crafted her own guitar designed for female musicians. Her creativity shows in her performance, where she often wears wild outfits and does her own interpretive dance. She owns her identity, even if she’s hardly known to share personal details with the public.

St. Vincent’s latest album, Masseduction, released in October of this year, stays true to her electric rock background, but its message of loss and loneliness are new to the artist’s repertoire. It has similar instrumental vibrancy to her previous works, and her haunting, angry and sometimes lofty vocals are still her strong suit. Songs like “Pills” and “Masseduction” show her fun and funky side, whereas “New York” and “Los Ageless,” two ballads of opposing cities, prove her more melodic abilities. Masseduction is not just one thing; there is no one definitive style or message. But it is very much St. Vincent. It is very much her.

St. Vincent will be playing a concert at The Anthem on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.