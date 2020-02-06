Concert Preview: Rex Orange County, Feb. 13, The Anthem

By:

02/06/2020

Rex Orange County will bring his brassy and alternative sound to The Anthem on Thursday, February 13th. After over two years, Rex Orange County finally released his third studio album Pony in October of 2019. Filled with the smooth, vibrant music Rex is known for, Pony was extremely well received by fans. On his tour for this album, Rex will bring the eclectic tunes that make Pony such a special listen to his devoted fan base. Although a simple performer who prefers to let his voice rock the stage rather than psychedelic light shows and extensive background ensembles, Rex Orange County’s vocals make his sets nothing short of spectacular.

In a recent interview with Hotpress, Rex Orange County reflected on how the lyrics in his album contemplate his past struggles with mental health and being in the spotlight. It is clear that Rex poured his heart into his latest album. “Pony is me at a point where I’m looking back at this time between Apricot Princess and now,” he reflects. “I’m talking about all of that stuff and how difficult it was, but if I’m really honest, there were things that made it so much easier across that time. I worked through it, grew up and learned from mistakes.” With his emotionally fueled lyrics and low tones, Rex prefers to let his music speak for itself.

Rex Orange County will be performing at The Anthem on Feb. 13 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Image Credits: Flickr