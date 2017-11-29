Trailer Takes: Avengers: Infinity War

By:

11/29/2017

Just one trailer this week, but it’s a big one.

Avengers: Infinity War – https://youtu.be/6ZfuNTqbHE8

Juliana: Oh. My. God. OH MY GOD! THIS TRAILER IS FINALLY HERE! I’ve been freaking out about this all day, and I don’t think my blood pressure has returned to normal since this morning. The beginning of the trailer features the meetings and reunions of some of the most notable heroes, accompanied by a (simply spectacular) voiceover. It’s all good, and I’m pretty hyped up, already jumping up and down, but then Thanos shows up, and there’s this feeling that finally, finally he’s here (seriously, people, we have been waiting for him to show up for years now). Loki gets the Tesseract (what’s up with him, anyways? Is he a villain or a hero now?), Spiderman wears his new suit (YES! YES! YES!!!), and Captain America returns from the shadows (I’m in love with Black Panther’s “And get this man a shield” line!). I’m freaking out with excitement, but then THANOS ATTACKS SPIDERMAN! AND VISION! AND IRON MAN! And I’m reminded that people are going to die in this movie. The funny thing is I’ve known this for a while now, but I don’t think I’ll ever be OK with that. The trailer wraps up with the epic orchestral theme for the Avengers, and, if that wasn’t enough, THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY SHOW UP! (Once again, FINALLY. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how long I’ve been waiting for this team up.) Anyways, while I definitely have some concerns with the movie (there’s literally dozens of heroes now, and I’m curious to see how the Russo brothers managed to fit all of them in the narrative), I’m definitely counting the day for this one to hit the theatres.

Eman: It’s crazy how a theme that’s only five years old can already invoke a sense of nostalgia and majesty when played. Truly, when Alan Selvestri’s Avengers theme played, I didn’t just get goosebumps, I became goosebumps. That makes me realize that this trailer could’ve been anything and I’d still be excited, because Marvel is just doin’ it so right. Infinity War doesn’t feel like merely Avengers 3, it feels like the culmination of an era of superhero films. We all thought it was the craziest and most amazing thing when the Avengers from four different films all showed up together in the same movie in 2012. But not only do we have SIXTY-FOUR main characters in the cast here, we have stakes escalated beyond whatever escalation we could’ve ever imagined. The effectiveness of beginning the trailer with the same words that Nick Fury gave these disparate heroes when he first brought them together is a testament to both the cultural impact of the MCU and the inherent epic quality that comes with these heroes. I rather disliked the MCU’s last outing, Thor: Ragnarok, because it substituted epicness and emotional weight for comedy. While I have no doubt that there will be funny moments throughout this film, I definitely sense that the Russo brothers are going to take this more seriously than any of Marvel’s previous films. After all, seeing this all build from just a movie about a B-level comic book character in 2008 already kinda makes me emotional, and this film is definitely playing into that by leaning into the notion of the movie being our final ride with this group of superheroes, bringing a rather mournful tone to all two-plus minutes. Look at me, I can’t even get into the nitty gritty of the scenes and shots in this trailer just because I’m so encapsulated by the grandeur of this film’s existence! My personal highlights from this trailer are when Peter Parker’s spidey senses kick, when Thanos walks out of that portal like freakin’ Vince McMahon, and obviously the final shot of the heroes running into battle. Regardless of where the MCU goes after Phase 3 (we’ll probably never see the end of this franchise since Kevin Feige recently announced that, at this moment, they have 20 more films mapped out already), I have no doubt that Infinity War will be an emotional send-off to some of the characters that we’ve come to truly love over the last decade, and moreover an apex of genre fare that will be studied for years to come. And Cap’s beard is the shit.

Rachel: This highly anticipated cinematic monolith will have had nearly 20 films leading up to it which is admittedly an unprecedented feat in the movie industry — no one has quite attempted to make a movie with this much buildup and extensive world building before. My general reaction to the trailer is positive, albeit mildly concerned at how a movie will tackle having such a massive ensemble cast to this extent. Some observations: Why is Black Widow blonde now? Thanos is a ridiculous looking villain whom I will never be intimidated by. And where the heck was Hawkeye? Overall, I am intrigued at how this movie will measure up to the preceding hype and excited to explore what seems like a darker tone. Cap and Thor’s new looks, for example, indicate a more serious layout since the heroes aren’t donning their usual vibrant outfits. For a Marvel trailer, there was surprisingly little action — I am assuming subsequent edits will be more apt to tease some well-crafted fight scenes and dazzling final battle. It will be interesting to see how Avengers: Infinity War manages to incorporate the characters and plot of 20 strikingly different films and if the product of the franchise’s bold plan will be well received.

Image Credits: IMDb