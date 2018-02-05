Swimming and Diving places second in tri-meet with Seton Hall and Providence

By:

02/05/2018

On Saturday, February 3, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to New Providence, New Jersey, for a tri-meet against Seton Hall and Providence. Seton Hall finished first with 622.4 points, the Blue & Gray second with 552.8, and Providence third with 530.8. Despite the disappointment of second place, however, several Hoyas had impressive performances on the day.

For the men, several underclassmen turned in a solid day’s work. Freshman Andrew Stange placed second in both the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly with times of 1:42.00 and 51.46, respectively. Fellow freshman Drew Carbone also placed second in two events, the 50m freestyle and 200m breastroke, with times of 21.81 and 2:09.41. Sophomore Henry Hollinshead placed second in the 200m backstroke with a time of 1:55.13. The 400m freestyle relay also placed first with a time of 3:10.88. As for diving, sophomore Griffin Edmonds won both the 1 M and 3 M diving competitions, scoring 253.56 and 271.60 points.

The women also got some great times from their younger athletes. Sophomore Lauren Henasey placed first in the 200m butterfly at 2:07.30 and second in the 200m individual medley (IM) at 51.46. Sophomore Nina Barrett placed 2nd in that same 200m butterfly with a time of 2:10.95 and won her 500m freestyle race at 5:08.66. The Hoyas dominated the 1 M diving competition, taking all of the first three spots. Sophomore Elizabeth Miller won, with freshmen Naomi Peng and Riley Fujioka following with second and third. The trio scored 281.80, 279.05, and 273.75 points, respectively. Fujioka also won the 3 M dive with 302.80 points.

There were also several personal and season bests for Georgetown. Senior Lia Barsanti achieved a personal best in the 50m freestyle, finishing in 26.11 seconds. Freshman Matthew Szilagyi and junior Maddy Loniewski both achieved season bests in the 200m freestyle. Szilagyi finished the in 1:49.15, while Loniewski completed in 2:01.18.

Next up for the Georgetown swimming and diving teams is the Big East Championships, from February 21-24. They will take place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information