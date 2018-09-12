Golf Begins Seasons at Rainy Tournaments

By:

09/12/2018

The Georgetown men’s and women’s golf teams both started their 2018-19 seasons this past weekend at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational and the Cougar Classic, respectively.

The women’s team placed 18th out of 19 teams on Sunday and Monday, with the remaining day of the Invitational being cancelled because of rain delays. Eleven of the teams in the Cougar Classic were in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Georgetown Senior Pendleton Bogache went four over par for the weekend, making her the team’s best scorer, followed by senior Christina Parsells, who finished five over par.

The men’s team finished in eighth place out of 13 teams on Saturday, going five over par in the first round. The team had to withdraw from the remainder of the invitational because it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Both teams are reigning BIG EAST champions.

The women’s team plays the Nittany Lion Invitational on Sept. 22-23 next, while the men’s upcoming match will be the Villanova Invitational Sept. 28-29.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information