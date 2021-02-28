Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/28-3/6

Sports

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 9:30 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Samsun

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Jaszberenyi

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szombathely
  • Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 11:30 AM on NBA TV and Twitch: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 13 REB, +10 in a win vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Monday 2/22 at 11:00 AM: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 3:30 PM: 20 MIN, 17 PTS, 7-10 FG, 10 REB in a loss vs. Greensboro Swarm
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 18 MIN, 17 PTS, 8-11 FG, 6 REB, +9 in a loss vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
  • Saturday 2/27 at 11:30 AM: 26 PTS, 11-15 FG, 9 REB in a win vs. Delaware Blue Coats

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 3/1 at 11:00 AM: vs. Long Island Nets
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: vs. Raptors 905
  • Thursday 3/4 at 7:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks
  • Saturday 3/6 at 3:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 3:00 PM: 12 PTS, 6-8 FG, +8 in a win vs. Greensboro Swarm
  • Monday 2/22 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 9 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Long Island Nets
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 14 MIN, 13 PTS, 5-9 FG, 3 REB in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Saturday 2/27 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Canton Charge

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 3/1 at 3:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 3:00 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
  • Thursday 3/4 at 3:00 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 7:00 PM: 2 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB, +8 in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 FG, 3 REB in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 11:00 AM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
  • Tuesday 3/2 at 3:00 PM: vs. Long Island Nets
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
  • Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szombathely

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC
  • Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Jaszberenyi

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Seahorses Mikawa

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 4:00 AM: at Kawasaki Brave Thunders
  • Saturday 3/6 at 4:30 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
  • Saturday 3/6 at 11:30 PM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 3:30 PM: 9 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Canton Charge
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: 4 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Westchester Knicks
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 3:30 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Tuesday 3/2 at 7:00 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 7:00 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic
  • Friday 3/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Barreirense

This Week’s Games:

  • Friday 3/5 at 11:00 AM: vs. FC Porto

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/24 at 2:00 PM: 23 PTS, 9-11 FG, 12 REB in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto
  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: 8 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. FMP Beograd

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 3/2 at 12:30 PM: vs. Virtus Bologna
  • Thursday 3/4 at 12:00 PM: vs. Rogaska
  • Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Borac

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 4:00 AM: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Ryukyu
  • Saturday 2/27 at 11:00 PM: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST in a loss vs. Ryukyu

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 AM: at Alvark Tokyo
  • Saturday 3/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
  • Saturday 3/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Chiba Jets

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 5:00 AM: vs. Tsmoki Minsk

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/22 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at Houston Rockets
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Friday 2/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Phoenix Suns

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 7:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors
  • Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans

Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 7:30 PM: Loss at Atlanta Hawks
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 10:00 PM: Win vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 PM: Loss vs. Washington Wizards
  • Saturday 2/27 at 8:00 PM: 6 MIN in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)
  • Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks
  • Thursday 3/4 at 8:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 6:00 AM: 17 PTS, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST, +28 in a win vs. Trapani
  • POSTPONED: at Orzinuovi

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 12:00 PM: vs. Treviglio
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 1:00 PM: vs. Tortona

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 2:45 PM: at Brescia

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: at Gravelines-Dunkerque

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Monaco

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 9:30 AM: at Buyukcekmece

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

  • Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas
  • Friday 2/26 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zob Ahan

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 AM: vs. Chemidor Qom

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/24 at 5:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3 REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/28 at 3:00 AM: at Goyang Orions
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
  • Friday 3/5 at 5:00 AM: vs. Incheon ET Land Elephants

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 8:00 PM: 5 PTS, 1-3 3PT in a win at Los Angeles Clippers
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win vs. Sacramento Kings
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) vs. Orlando Magic
  • Saturday 2/27 at 8:30 PM: 12 PTS, 5-7 FG in a loss vs. Dallas Mavericks

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 3/1 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs
  • Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: at Houston Rockets

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/24 at 1:00 PM: 19 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 6 REB in a loss at s.Oliver Wurzburg
  • Saturday 2/27 at 2:30 PM: 21 PTS, 9-10 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. Medi Bayreuth

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 3/3 at 2:30 PM: at Syntainics MBC
  • Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Bonn

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

