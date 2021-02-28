Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/28-3/6

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 9:30 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Samsun

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Jaszberenyi

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szombathely

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 11:30 AM on NBA TV and Twitch: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 13 REB, +10 in a win vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Monday 2/22 at 11:00 AM: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Iowa Wolves

Wednesday 2/24 at 3:30 PM: 20 MIN, 17 PTS, 7-10 FG, 10 REB in a loss vs. Greensboro Swarm

Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 18 MIN, 17 PTS, 8-11 FG, 6 REB, +9 in a loss vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)

Saturday 2/27 at 11:30 AM: 26 PTS, 11-15 FG, 9 REB in a win vs. Delaware Blue Coats

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 11:00 AM: vs. Long Island Nets

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: vs. Raptors 905

Thursday 3/4 at 7:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks

Saturday 3/6 at 3:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 3:00 PM: 12 PTS, 6-8 FG, +8 in a win vs. Greensboro Swarm

Monday 2/22 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 9 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Long Island Nets

Wednesday 2/24 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Memphis Hustle

Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 14 MIN, 13 PTS, 5-9 FG, 3 REB in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)

Saturday 2/27 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Canton Charge

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 3:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:00 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers

Thursday 3/4 at 3:00 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 7:00 PM: 2 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)

Thursday 2/25 at 7:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB, +8 in a win vs. Iowa Wolves

Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 FG, 3 REB in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 11:00 AM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Tuesday 3/2 at 3:00 PM: vs. Long Island Nets

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm

Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szombathely

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Jaszberenyi

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Seahorses Mikawa

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa

Wednesday 3/3 at 4:00 AM: at Kawasaki Brave Thunders

Saturday 3/6 at 4:30 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Saturday 3/6 at 11:30 PM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 3:30 PM: 9 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Canton Charge

Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)

Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: 4 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Westchester Knicks

Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 3:30 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Tuesday 3/2 at 7:00 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:00 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic

Friday 3/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Barreirense

This Week’s Games:

Friday 3/5 at 11:00 AM: vs. FC Porto

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/24 at 2:00 PM: 23 PTS, 9-11 FG, 12 REB in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto

Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: 8 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. FMP Beograd

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/2 at 12:30 PM: vs. Virtus Bologna

Thursday 3/4 at 12:00 PM: vs. Rogaska

Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Borac

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/27 at 4:00 AM: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Ryukyu

Saturday 2/27 at 11:00 PM: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST in a loss vs. Ryukyu

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 AM: at Alvark Tokyo

Saturday 3/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets

Saturday 3/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Chiba Jets

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 5:00 AM: vs. Tsmoki Minsk

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 2/22 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at Houston Rockets

Wednesday 2/24 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Friday 2/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Phoenix Suns

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 7:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors

Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)

Wednesday 3/3 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans

Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 7:30 PM: Loss at Atlanta Hawks

Tuesday 2/23 at 10:00 PM: Win vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 PM: Loss vs. Washington Wizards

Saturday 2/27 at 8:00 PM: 6 MIN in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)

Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 3/4 at 8:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 6:00 AM: 17 PTS, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST, +28 in a win vs. Trapani

POSTPONED: at Orzinuovi

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 12:00 PM: vs. Treviglio

Wednesday 3/3 at 1:00 PM: vs. Tortona

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 2:45 PM: at Brescia

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: at Gravelines-Dunkerque

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Monaco

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 9:30 AM: at Buyukcekmece

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas

Friday 2/26 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zob Ahan

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 AM: vs. Chemidor Qom

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/24 at 5:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3 REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/28 at 3:00 AM: at Goyang Orions

Wednesday 3/3 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis

Friday 3/5 at 5:00 AM: vs. Incheon ET Land Elephants

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/21 at 8:00 PM: 5 PTS, 1-3 3PT in a win at Los Angeles Clippers

Tuesday 2/23 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win vs. Sacramento Kings

Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) vs. Orlando Magic

Saturday 2/27 at 8:30 PM: 12 PTS, 5-7 FG in a loss vs. Dallas Mavericks

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/1 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: at Houston Rockets

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/24 at 1:00 PM: 19 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 6 REB in a loss at s.Oliver Wurzburg

Saturday 2/27 at 2:30 PM: 21 PTS, 9-10 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. Medi Bayreuth

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/3 at 2:30 PM: at Syntainics MBC

Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Bonn

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.