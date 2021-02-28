Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/28-3/6

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 9:30 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Samsun
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Jaszberenyi
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szombathely
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 11:30 AM on NBA TV and Twitch: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG, 13 REB, +10 in a win vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Monday 2/22 at 11:00 AM: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
- Wednesday 2/24 at 3:30 PM: 20 MIN, 17 PTS, 7-10 FG, 10 REB in a loss vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 18 MIN, 17 PTS, 8-11 FG, 6 REB, +9 in a loss vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
- Saturday 2/27 at 11:30 AM: 26 PTS, 11-15 FG, 9 REB in a win vs. Delaware Blue Coats
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 11:00 AM: vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: vs. Raptors 905
- Thursday 3/4 at 7:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks
- Saturday 3/6 at 3:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 3:00 PM: 12 PTS, 6-8 FG, +8 in a win vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Monday 2/22 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 9 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 2/24 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 5 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
- Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: 14 MIN, 13 PTS, 5-9 FG, 3 REB in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Saturday 2/27 at 7:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Canton Charge
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 3:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:00 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
- Thursday 3/4 at 3:00 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 7:00 PM: 2 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a loss vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB, +8 in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
- Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: 7 PTS, 3-3 FG, 3 REB in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 11:00 AM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Tuesday 3/2 at 3:00 PM: vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Saturday 3/6 at 7:00 PM: vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szombathely
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 12:00 PM: at Soproni KC
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: at Jaszberenyi
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Seahorses Mikawa
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa
- Wednesday 3/3 at 4:00 AM: at Kawasaki Brave Thunders
- Saturday 3/6 at 4:30 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
- Saturday 3/6 at 11:30 PM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 3:30 PM: 9 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Canton Charge
- Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: 4 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Westchester Knicks
- Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 3:30 PM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Tuesday 3/2 at 7:00 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:00 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic
- Friday 3/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Barreirense
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 3/5 at 11:00 AM: vs. FC Porto
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/24 at 2:00 PM: 23 PTS, 9-11 FG, 12 REB in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: 8 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. FMP Beograd
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/2 at 12:30 PM: vs. Virtus Bologna
- Thursday 3/4 at 12:00 PM: vs. Rogaska
- Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Borac
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 4:00 AM: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Ryukyu
- Saturday 2/27 at 11:00 PM: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST in a loss vs. Ryukyu
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 3:30 AM: at Alvark Tokyo
- Saturday 3/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
- Saturday 3/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Chiba Jets
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 5:00 AM: vs. Tsmoki Minsk
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/22 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at Houston Rockets
- Wednesday 2/24 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Friday 2/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Phoenix Suns
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 7:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors
- Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets (2013 G Greg Whittington is on Denver)
- Wednesday 3/3 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans
Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 7:30 PM: Loss at Atlanta Hawks
- Tuesday 2/23 at 10:00 PM: Win vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 PM: Loss vs. Washington Wizards
- Saturday 2/27 at 8:00 PM: 6 MIN in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 9:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)
- Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks
- Thursday 3/4 at 8:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 6:00 AM: 17 PTS, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, 6 AST, +28 in a win vs. Trapani
- POSTPONED: at Orzinuovi
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 12:00 PM: vs. Treviglio
- Wednesday 3/3 at 1:00 PM: vs. Tortona
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 2:45 PM: at Brescia
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: at Gravelines-Dunkerque
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/6 at 1:00 PM: at Monaco
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 9:30 AM: at Buyukcekmece
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
Last Week’s Games:
- Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas
- Friday 2/26 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zob Ahan
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/2 at 9:00 AM: vs. Chemidor Qom
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/24 at 5:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3 REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/28 at 3:00 AM: at Goyang Orions
- Wednesday 3/3 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
- Friday 3/5 at 5:00 AM: vs. Incheon ET Land Elephants
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 8:00 PM: 5 PTS, 1-3 3PT in a win at Los Angeles Clippers
- Tuesday 2/23 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) in a win vs. Sacramento Kings
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: DNP (shoulder) vs. Orlando Magic
- Saturday 2/27 at 8:30 PM: 12 PTS, 5-7 FG in a loss vs. Dallas Mavericks
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/1 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs
- Wednesday 3/3 at 7:30 PM: at Houston Rockets
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/24 at 1:00 PM: 19 PTS, 3-6 3PT, 6 REB in a loss at s.Oliver Wurzburg
- Saturday 2/27 at 2:30 PM: 21 PTS, 9-10 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. Medi Bayreuth
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/3 at 2:30 PM: at Syntainics MBC
- Saturday 3/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Bonn
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
