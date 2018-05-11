Men’s Golf Takes Home Big East Championship

By:

The Georgetown men’s golf team won its fourth ever Big East championship last Tuesday at the Callawassie Island golf club in South Carolina. The Hoyas finished off the tournament with a 291 score in the final round to barely edge out Marquette over the three-day event, 884 to 887.

Georgetown and Marquette both came out strong on the opening day of competition. The Hoyas posted a 289, beating out the Golden Eagles by one, and outpacing the next best score from DePaul by 20. The two team dominance faded on the second day, as DePaul, Seton Hall, and Butler all scored lower than both Marquette and Georgetown. However, on the strength of their first round, the Hoyas held on to first place just ahead of the Golden Eagles going into the final round.

On the third and final day, Georgetown’s lead quickly evaporated. Marquette went up by as many as eight strokes on the front nine before the Hoyas began to fight back. Led by its seniors, the Blue and Gray was able to recover on the back nine, eventually tying things up with Marquette going into the final three holes. Over that final span, seniors Cole Berman and Sam Madsen each shot even while senior Jack Musgrave scored one under par. The late dominance was enough to push the Hoyas over the edge and get them their second Big East championship in three years.

Marquette freshman Hunter Eichhorn won the individual championship, posting two under par over the three day event. His teammate, sophomore Matt Murlick came in second, tied with Seton Hall junior Chris Yeom. They each shot even.

Georgetown had three players in the top ten. Musgrave led the way, taking fourth place with a score of one above par. Sophomore Eduardo Blochtein posted a strong 69 on the final day to finish fifth overall, three above par. Despite shooting three under par on day one, Berman finished tied for tenth place with an eight over par score over the course of the three days. Sophomore Patrick DiPasquale shot ten over par to finish tied for twelfth and Madsen rounded out the team with a plus 23 performance.

The Hoyas next move on to the NCAA Championship. They will compete in the Kissimmee Regional hosted by Central Florida from May 14-16. For coverage of the tournament and the other spring sports at Georgetown, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information