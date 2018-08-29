Women’s Soccer Takes on Crosstown Rivals

By:

08/29/2018

The No. 11 Georgetown women’s soccer (2-0-2, Big East) team takes on crosstown rivals George Washington (4-0, A-10) on Thursday at George Washington’s field at its Mount Vernon campus. The Hoyas most recently beat Yale (1-1, Ivy League) 3-1 at home, while the Colonials beat Stetson (2-2, Atlantic Sun) 4-1.

The Hoyas look to build on momentum they created from a 3-1 win over Yale. Georgetown started slow against Yale, conceding in the seventh minute, but goals from graduate student forward Kyra Carusa, freshman forward Boo Jackson, and senior forward Caitlin Farrell propelled the Hoyas to victory. Carusa’s goal was the Hoyas’ first in 234 minutes of game time, after Farrell’s against Virginia Tech.

“I think when you put a lot of pressure on yourself, or on others, that you’re expected to score, it’s not as fluid, and it doesn’t come out as natural as it should be. Scoring is fun. We do it every day, it’s enjoyable,” Carusa said. “ We just almost had to remember that.”

Outside of Carusa, Jackson has been the newcomer that has provided the most to the team in the early season. Despite coming in as a forward, she’s thrived at left back for the Hoyas, playing 68 minutes there against Yale.

“She’s never really played defense before,” head coach Dave Nolan said. “So I just said, ‘Just imagine you’re a forward, but you’re 40 yards deeper down the field,’ and it seems to have worked.”

Nolan’s squad now looks ahead to the Colonials, who are led by four goals from sophomore midfielder Alexis Williams and three assists from senior midfielder/forward Sofia Pavon.

“I like their style. They’re a good team to watch; they play really pretty soccer,” Nolan said. “[Pavon] is a very clever player; she’s got great vision and great technical ability. Williams is more of an athlete, and she’s got some pace, so they’re two kids we have to keep on eye on.”

George Washington has outscored its opponents 9-2 over its first four games, largely thanks to contributions from Williams and Pavon. On the other end, however, opponents have also gone 0-2 from the penalty spot against George Washington’s senior goalkeeper Anna Tapen.

“I haven’t seen the penalties. They could’ve been two appalling penalties where they hit the scoreboard with it, or they could have been that the keeper made a couple of good saves,” Nolan said. “It’s on our list to do some research for, but I’d be more worried about us just being confident and striking the ball well.”

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for live updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information