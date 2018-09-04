Stripped: Season 3, Episode 1

By:

In the first episode of “Stripped” season three, your favorite co-hosts and dynamite duo Isabel Lord and Emma Francois discuss the magic of a haircut and the psychology of perfume ads, inspired by Jennifer Lawrence’s first and newest, “Joy” and Ridley Scott “sharing the fantasy.” Listen if you need a dramatic reading of Brad Pitt’s epic and inevitable Chanel No. 5 ad (you do).

P.S. If you need a little inspo this late summer’s eve, check out these street style looks.

