Stripped: Season 3, Episode 1

Stripped: Season 3, Episode 1

By: and
09/04/2018

In the first episode of “Stripped” season three, your favorite co-hosts and dynamite duo Isabel Lord and Emma Francois discuss the magic of a haircut and the psychology of perfume ads, inspired by Jennifer Lawrence’s first and newest, “Joy” and Ridley Scott “sharing the fantasy.” Listen if you need a dramatic reading of Brad Pitt’s epic and inevitable Chanel No. 5 ad (you do).

P.S. If you need a little inspo this late summer’s eve, check out these street style looks.

Image Credits: Courtesy of Dior Perfumes

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

About Author

Isabel Lord Isabel is a sophomore in the College who wishes she learned how to soulja boy and will fight you for dessert. She is the photo editor and has the deepest voice on the podcast Stripped.


You may also like

Stripped: Authority in Fashion
and
Stripped: the new Vogue and the future of fashion
and
Stripped: Calvin Klein, Oscars Fashion and More
and

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching