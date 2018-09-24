Concert Preview: Troye Sivan, Oct. 4, The Anthem

By:

Australian singer and songwriter Troye Sivan is coming to DC for his latest tour, “Bloom.” Sivan began his career in 2007 with the release of his debut EP, Dare to Dream, and the creation of his Youtube channel. With songs marked by personal lyrics and electric pop beats, he quickly gained popularity after his 2014 EP, TRXYE, reached Top 10 in the U.S. Billboard 200. Now, 11 years, 11 singles, 4 EPs, and 6 million Youtube subscribers later, Sivan embarks on a tour to promote his second and latest studio album, Bloom (2018).

Noted for being more mature than its predecessor, Blue Neighborhood (2015), Bloom narrates the struggles, the confusions, the heartbreaks, and the joys of a queer relationship. While “Seventeen” has more somber, haunting lyrics of a teenager in a relationship with an older man, “My My My!” is filled with joyous chants and infectious beats of being in love. The lyrics are more intense, but the music is also, surprisingly, more irresistible to dance along to. That’s exactly what “Dance To This”, Sivan’s collaboration with Ariana Grande, is: an invitation for listeners to just let go and enjoy. Bloom is an emotional rollercoaster, but it’s one hell of a ride.

Troye Sivan will be performing at the Anthem on October 4th at 7:30 PM. You can find more information here

Image Credits: Flickr