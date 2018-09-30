Men’s Soccer Ties Marquette in Overtime Stalemate

By:

Georgetown University men’s soccer (5-3-2, 1-1-1 Big East) tied Marquette (3-6-1, 1-1-1 Big East) at Marquettes’ home field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin 0-0 in double overtime Saturday evening. It was a defensive showdown, as neither team managed to score in regulation or double overtime.

The first half appeared to be controlled by the Hoyas as they took eight total shots, with four on goal, while the Golden Eagles took five shots, but only managed one on goal. Georgetown junior forward Achara managed to get the Marquette keeper out of position, setting up senior midfielder Kyle Zajec with a beautiful opportunity, but, ultimately, his shot was stopped by a Golden Eagles’ defender. This was the best opportunity the Hoyas could muster. As the half progressed, the Golden Eagles began to conjure momentum, taking more shots on goal and putting pressure on the Hoya defense. However, both team’s keepers stayed strong, preventing their opponents from converting on numerous shot attempts.

The second half seemed to tilt even further in the Hoyas’ favor, as Marquette’s freshman midfielder Alan Salmeron received a red card in the 52nd minute. The Golden Eagles were then forced to play a man down for the remainder of the game, but, despite good ball control from Georgetown, the Hoyas could not produce many solid shots on goal, or put any real pressure on Marquette’s keeper. The Golden Eagles tried to convert on counter attacks, managing four shots to Georgetown’s one in the second half, but could not sneak any past the Hoya’s freshman goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis.

The game remained scoreless at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime. However, again, both team’s defenses held sturdy. The best look of overtime was a header from Georgetown senior defender Peter Schropp on a corner kick, but Schropp missed just wide of the post. Neither team had any threatening opportunities throughout the rest of first overtime, sending the game to a second overtime.

The Hoyas had another great look in the second overtime, with a header from senior captain Brendan McDonough on a free kick, that was saved by the Golden Eagles keeper. This was the last offensive threat Georgetown posed in the final overtime, rendering the game a 0-0 tie.

Georgetown will look to clinch a victory against Butler (2-6-1, 0-3-0 Big East) on Friday, October 5.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice