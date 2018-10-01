Concert Preview: Kali Uchis, Oct. 10, 9:30 Club

By:

Four months out from playing a genre defying set at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo (where she was the only lead performer with a Latin radio hit), Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis will return to the 9:30 Club with her unique blend of R&B, funk, reggaetón, and West Coast soul.

Known for her versatility, Uchis earned acclaim long before the April 2018 release of her debut album Isolation. In 2017, she snagged a Latin Grammy Award for Record of the Year for “El Ratico,” a collaboration with Colombian musician Juanes. The following year, the Grammy’s recognized her sultry, sensual collaboration with Daniel Caesar (“Get You”) in the Best R&B performance category.

Through Isolation, Uchis finds the storytelling potential in everything from the lives of her immigrant parents to her experience with poverty and the so-called “American Dream,” experimenting with style and genre with some help from a slew of standout guests (Tyler, the Creator and Romil Hemnani of BROCKHAMPTON among them). Lush and futuristic, vintage and bilingual, Isolation solidifies the 24-year-old Uchis as an artist on the verge.

Kali Uchis will be performing at the 9:30 Club on Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. You can find more information here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons