Concert Preview: Kali Uchis, Oct. 10, 9:30 Club

Concert Preview: Kali Uchis, Oct. 10, 9:30 Club

By:
10/01/2018

Four months out from playing a genre defying set at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo (where she was the only lead performer with a Latin radio hit), Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis will return to the 9:30 Club with her unique blend of R&B, funk, reggaetón, and West Coast soul.

Known for her versatility, Uchis earned acclaim long before the April 2018 release of her debut album Isolation. In 2017, she snagged a Latin Grammy Award for Record of the Year for “El Ratico,” a collaboration with Colombian musician Juanes. The following year, the Grammy’s recognized her sultry, sensual collaboration with Daniel Caesar (“Get You”) in the Best R&B performance category.

Through Isolation, Uchis finds the storytelling potential in everything from the lives of her immigrant parents to her experience with poverty and the so-called “American Dream,” experimenting with style and genre with some help from a slew of standout guests (Tyler, the Creator and Romil Hemnani of BROCKHAMPTON among them). Lush and futuristic, vintage and bilingual, Isolation solidifies the 24-year-old Uchis as an artist on the verge.

Kali Uchis will be performing at the 9:30 Club on Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. You can find more information here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

About Author

Amy Guay

Amy Guay Amy is an American Studies Major and the Multimedia editor for the Voice. In previous semesters, she has served as Leisure Editor and Halftime Leisure Editor. One time she saw Cate Blanchett on Broadway.


You may also like

Concert Preview: Car Seat Headrest, Sept. 20, 9:30 Club
Fresh Places for Fresh Faces: The Voice’s Guide to Arts & Culture in D.C.
Concert Review: Cigarettes After Sex Knows Its Niche, But Fails to Impress at the 9:30 Club

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching