Concert Preview: Car Seat Headrest, Sept. 20, 9:30 Club

By:
09/17/2018

Car Seat Headrest is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and talented alt-rock bands out there. The band has a distinct sound, contrasting slow, chill beats with moments of harder, more intense guitar riffs.

Founded in Leesburg, Virginia in 2010, Car Seat Headrest quickly became one of the most famous indie bands originating from the DMV area. Perhaps the band’s most successful album Twin Fantasy was released in 2011 while founding member Will Toledo was a student at the College of William and Mary. Twin Fantasy eventually gained a cult following online, and the band subsequently moved to Seattle, where they signed with Matador Records in 2015. After Twin Fantasy, the band put out six more albums, each finding large degrees of success among the indie community. The band is now on tour promoting the re-release of Twin Fantasy.

Car Seat Headrest will be performing at the 9:30 Club alongside Naked Giants and Don Babylon on September 20th at 7 PM. You can find more information here.

