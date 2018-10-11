Volleyball Takes on No.10 Creighton in a Friday Night Showdown

By:

On Friday, the Georgetown volleyball team (12-7, 5-2 Big East) comes home for a tough matchup with No. 10 Creighton (14-4, 6-0 Big East). After losing two in a row, the Hoyas notched a weekend road sweep at Butler (6-13, 3-4 Big East) and Xavier (5-13, 3-4 Big East), and have won eight of ten. The Hoyas didn’t lose a single set over the weekend. The Blue Jays are on a six game winning streak, most recently beating St. John’s (15-7, 4-3 Big East) 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Last Saturday, the Hoyas made quick work of Xavier, finishing them off in three sets. Still, each set was close; the Hoyas won by scores of 25-22, 27-25, and 25-23. Offensively, senior middle blocker Symone Speech and junior outside hitter Iva Vujosevic had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the team, but senior outside hitter Alyssa Sinnette also contributed eight. Of Georgetown’s 44 kills on the day, sophomore setter Margo Pivonka assisted on 33 of them. Pivonka is leading the team by far with 9.12 assists per set. Defensively, Speech had eight blocks and senior defensive specialist Kenzie Higareda racked up 20 digs. Though the Hoyas had just a 19% kill percentage (their season average is 21%), it was enough to get the job done against the Musketeers.

Creighton defeated the Red Storm by scores of 25-15, 26-24, and 25-19. Senior outside hitters Jaali Winters and Taryn Kloth had big games for the Bluejays notching 16 and 13 kills, respectively. Junior setter Madelyn Cole was instrumental in the Creighton offense, racking up a whopping 41 assists. Defensively, Cole and junior middle blocker Megan Ballenger each had six blocks. Overall, the Bluejays sustained an astounding 33.6% kill percentage, and while their season average is 24.8%, Sunday’s game shows that their attack is red-hot.

The Hoyas will need big games from Speech and Vujosevic. If they get that, and can hold their own in countering the powerful Creighton offense, they might just have a shot to upset the highly ranked Bluejays.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Claire Goldberg/The Georgetown Voice