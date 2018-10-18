Football Looks for Third Consecutive Win Against Lehigh

By:

10/18/2018

The Georgetown football team (3-4, 2-0 Patriot League) will host Lehigh (1-5, 0-1 Patriot League) on Saturday afternoon at Cooper Field. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Hoyas enter the game riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak that has them second in the Patriot League. On Saturday, the defense carried the Blue & Gray to victory against Lafayette (1-5, 0-2 Patriot League). Georgetown did not concede a touchdown, instead generating four turnovers in the 13-6 victory. The game’s leading tackler, sophomore linebacker Xavier Reddick, had eight tackles, while senior defensive backs Ramon Lyons and Blaise Brown contributed seven tackles apiece. Junior quarterback Gunther Johnson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Hoyas, despite only throwing for 73 yards and rushing for eight.

Georgetown’s impressive defensive showing followed a 23-11 victory at Fordham (1-5, 1-1 Patriot League) in which senior wide receiver Brandon Williams tied a career high with seven catches for 89 receiving yards, and freshman running back Herman Moultrie III contributed 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The victories over Fordham and Lafayette put Georgetown’s record at 2-0 in Patriot League play, something that the team has not accomplished since 2010.

Lehigh, on the other hand, has lost five games in a row, including their lone conference game against Fordham, since winning their opening game against St. Francis (2-4, 0-1 Northeastern). The Mountain Hawk’s defense has conceded an average of 40 points per game, which they will look to turn around against the Hoyas. Junior wide receiver Devon Bibbens leads the team with 346 receiving yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.48 yards per catch. Senior running back Dominick Bragalone leads Lehigh in rushing, with 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Georgetown will attempt to string together three consecutive wins for the first time since 2016. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications