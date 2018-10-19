Men’s Soccer Looks to Keep Winning Against Seton Hall

By:

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (7-3-3, 3-1-1 Big East) travels to South Orange, NJ on Saturday for a matchup with Seton Hall (5-4-2, 1-3-1 Big East). The Hoyas will be looking for a win to keep them in contention for a Big East regular season title, with four games remaining on the schedule. Creighton (9-3-1, 5-0-0) currently leads the conference with 15 points, five ahead of Georgetown in third place.

The Hoyas are coming off a double overtime victory over Villanova (6-6-1, 1-4-0 Big East) last Saturday at Shaw Field. Junior forward Riley Strassner found the golden goal after a headed pass from senior defender Brendan McDonough in the 106th minute. It was the third game in their last four that the Hoyas were forced into two extra periods, and the first time this season that they came out with all three points in such a game.

After gaining just one point in their past three Big East matchups, the Pirates were able to grab a non-conference 1-0 victory at home against NJIT (6-8-0, 1-3-0 Atlantic Sun) on Tuesday. Senior midfielder Francisco Alderete converted on the winning goal in the 53rd minute after his own shot rebounded back to him.

CJ Tibling spearheads the Seton Hall attack with four goals and two assists in his first collegiate season. But, outside of Tibling, the Pirates have had trouble generating offense this season. They have scored just 11 goals, worst in the Big East. In contrast, their defense has been quite solid with only 10 goals let up all year, second-best in the conference after Creighton. Senior defender Nico Anderson leads the sturdy backline with the most minutes of any Seton Hall outfield player, while adding three assists and a goal this season, as well.

Expect a low scoring battle between two of the best defensive teams in the Big East.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice