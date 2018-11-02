Concert Preview: Lake Street Dive, Nov. 9, The Anthem

11/02/2018

Brooklyn-based band Lake Street Dive will bring their soulful blend of jazzy pop to The Anthem on Friday, Nov. 9. With a retro energy that translates into irresistible concerts, the foursome (plus keyboardist Akie Bermiss) merge rock and folk with exuberant performances suited for their playful take on genre-hopping.

Free Yourself Up, the band’s second album with Nonesuch Records (the same label that released the vintage-inspired Side Pony in 2016), swings with songs that capture Dive’s upbeat ethos. Born from intense collaboration—frontwoman Rachel Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese all met while studying at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston in 2004—the album stays true to an exuberance while extending their sonic, multi-genre experimentation out and up. Returning now to the District to promote the Free Yourself Up under a tour of the same name with new hits like the buoyant “Good Kisser” and the plaintive “I Can Change,” Lake Street Dive’s performance on Friday night at The Anthem is sure to go down smoothly.

Lake Street Dive will be performing at The Anthem on Nov. 9 at 8pm. More information can be found here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Amy Guay

Amy Guay


