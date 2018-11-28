Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Looks to Recover Winning Ways Against Fordham

By:

11/28/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (4-3, Big East) will host the Fordham Rams (4-3, A-10) on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET in McDonough Arena, where both teams will be looking to bounce back from double-digit losses to ranked opponents.

After a tough Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, the Hoyas will be glad to return home, where they are 3-0 so far this season. Despite losing to Buffalo (4-1, MAC) 73-64 and No. 4 Baylor (6-0, Big 12) 67-46, the Hoyas’ leading contributors still played fairly well. Graduate student guard Mikayla Venson put up two 12-point performances and still leads the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game, while senior guard Dionna White has now recorded three straight double-doubles. The 5-foot-5 White has pulled down an impressive 9.3 rebounds per game to lead the team, and has led the Hoyas with four assists in each of the past three contests. Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako didn’t hit double-digits over the weekend, but she’s averaging 11 points per game.

The Hoyas struggled from behind the arc at the South Point Shootout, shooting 24.5 percent (12-49) over the two games, well below their season average of 31.3 percent. Expect Georgetown to be more accurate from beyond the arc back home on Thursday.

The Rams had a better weekend than the Hoyas, going 2-1 over their three games in Florida, though their weekend ended with a 72-54 loss to No. 10 Texas. Redshirt sophomore guard Bre Cavanaugh took charge for Fordham, leading her team in scoring in all three games, just as she has all season. Cavanaugh scored 25, 24, and 18 over the weekend, and averages 19.4 points per game on the year, though she has attempted 51 more field goals than anyone on the team in the opening seven games. Sophomore guard Kendell Heremaia averages 12 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from beyond the arc, and senior forward Mary Goulding averages 10.4 points per game and leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game.

The two teams most recently met in the 2017 WNIT, when Fordham left McDonough with a 60-49 win despite scoring only 14 first half points. White and Adomako each had 17 points for the Hoyas, while Goulding dominated with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double on just nine field goals.

The game will be streamed, as well as tracked, on guhoyas.com. For more coverage of women’s basketball, as well as the other sports teams at Georgetown, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications