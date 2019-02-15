Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Travels to Villanova

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (11-13, 5-8 Big East) will take on Villanova (15-9, 6-7 Big East) on Saturday afternoon at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams were swept on a Midwest road swing last weekend featuring visits to DePaul (17-7, 8-4 Big East) and Marquette (21-3, 10-2 Big East). The Wildcats will also be looking to avenge the narrow 68-63 loss they suffered at the hands of the Hoyas in DC on January 19.

Georgetown came up narrowly short against two of the Big East’s top teams in their last games out. On Friday night, the Hoyas travelled to Milwaukee to face No. 8 Marquette, and gave the Wildcats all they could handle in the eventual 59-52 defeat. Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako continued her exceptional season with 17 points and 6 rebounds in the low-scoring affair, while freshman guard Nikola Kovacikova had a breakout game with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. The teams were deadlocked entering the fourth quarter before Marquette pulled away thanks to two quick threes to open the frame.

On Sunday, the Hoyas travelled to Chicago to face DePaul. The Hoyas grabbed an early lead on the road, but were unable to hang on down the stretch. Senior guard Dionna White and Adomako combined for 31 points but battled foul trouble throughout, and both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Villanova played the mirror opposite of that same road trip over the weekend, albeit with much tougher results. The Wildcats actually held a two-point lead over DePaul on Friday night after the first quarter, but were blown away 29-10 in the second quarter, eventually losing 93-70. Senior guard Adrianna Hahn scored 17 points while junior guard Kelly Jekot added 13. The Wildcats allowed the Blue Demons to shoot 58.2 percent from the field.

Sunday’s matchup against Marquette went even worse for the Wildcats. The Golden Eagles seized the game early, going up 46-21 at the halftime intermission, and cruised to the win from there. Senior forward Jannah Tucker led the Wildcats with 15 points and seven rebounds. Villanova’s defensive struggles continued as Marquette connected on 60 percent of their first-half attempts. The game mercifully ended 93-55.

Saturday afternoon will be the rematch of the January 19 nail-biter that saw Georgetown head coach James Howard earn his 100th career win. Adomako and White did everything in that matchup, scoring 53 of the Hoyas’ 68 points while combining to pull down over half of GU’s rebounds. Junior forward Mary Gedaka was ultra-efficient for the Wildcats, scoring 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, while Jekot added 15. ‘Nova will have to get to the free throw line more than they did in that matchup (only six attempts) to emerge victorious.

The Hoyas will look for the series sweep at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network with live stats available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage of all winter sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice