ANC seeks citizen input for Jelleff Recreation Center renovations

By:

02/28/2019

Georgetown’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 2E released a survey in January to assess how neighborhood residents would like to use the $7 million budgeted by the D.C. Council for improvements to the Jelleff Recreation Center. The funding for Jelleff was submitted by Mayor Muriel Bowser and approved by the council in May 2018, but has not yet been spent.

The center is located on S Street NW, near Safeway, and was established in 1931. Jelleff is managed by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and offers tutoring services, youth sports leagues, and summer camps. In an email to the Voice, Anna Landre (SFS ’21), who is an ANC 2E commissioner, wrote that the group hopes that the survey will help plan what should happen to Jelleff.

“We’re looking to get clear community input on what the renovated Recreation Center should look like so that it can best serve Georgetown residents,” Landre wrote. “Jelleff has the potential to be a much-needed asset in the neighborhood, a place where students and residents alike can share a space rich with resources.”

The ANC’s survey offers a list of potential programs, including computer programming, language, arts and photography, and roller skating. In an email to the Voice, ANC 2E commissioner Elizabeth Miller wrote that Washington’s Parks and Recreation Department planned to use at least part of the $7 million to bring Jelleff up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and to install a completely new HVAC system. Miller wrote that the guidelines for the allocation of the rest of the funding are broad, which is why the ANC is seeking citizen input.