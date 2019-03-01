Women’s Basketball Stays Hot Against Butler

By:

03/01/2019

On Friday evening, the Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team (14-14, 8-9 Big East) extended their winning streak to three with a 72-42 rout at Butler (20-8, 10-7 Big East). The Blue & Gray are heating up at the most important part of the season. Senior guard Dionna White scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and recorded five assists, leading Georgetown in each statistic. In the losing effort, no Butler player scored in double digits.

After Butler won the tip, junior guard Kristen Spolyar and senior guard Michelle Weaver made back-to-back layups to give the Bulldogs a quick 4-0 lead. However, the Hoyas rattled off seven points in a row, including a three and two free throws from graduate student guard Mikayla Venson. Redshirt senior guard Whitney Jennings hit from deep to halt the Hoyas momentarily, but Georgetown then went on a 10-4 run to end the quarter. White and Venson each drained threes before the buzzer to give the visitors a 17-11 lead.

The Hoyas came out firing in the second quarter, scoring seven straight to start things off. After stealing the ball on the first possession, White got a layup to go despite getting fouled. She would hit the free throw and steal the ball right back, passing to graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako for a layup of her own. White made yet another layup to give Georgetown a 24-11 lead, but Weaver and Spolyar hit consecutive layups to cut the deficit back to single digits. The Hoyas stayed hot, nonetheless, and White and Venson each nailed threes during an 8-3 Hoyas run to end the half with a 32-18 lead.

In the second half, the Hoyas did not take their foot off the gas pedal. Junior forward Anita Kelava recorded four quick points, then Adomako joined, making two layups in less than a minute. The Bulldogs could not get their looks to go, shooting just 23.1 percent in the third quarter. After Georgetown scored on three straight possessions, they had opened up a 28-point lead with four minutes to go in the quarter and forced a Butler timeout. The timeout proved ineffective, however, and Georgetown still held a 25-point advantage heading into the final quarter, which was more of the same. Adomako scored five points as the Hoyas outscored Butler by five points in the final quarter, allowing the difference to swell to 30.

Butler’s cold shooting proved to be their bane. Overall, the Bulldogs shot an abysmal 29.4 from the field and 14.3 percent from deep. Additionally, they did not take care of the ball, turning it over a whopping 24 times. Georgetown, on the other hand, shot 44.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three, while turning the ball six fewer times.

Friday’s result moved the Hoyas into a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big East. On Sunday, they will travel to Cincinnati to take on Xavier (11-17, 2-15 Big East), who sits at 10th in the conference standings. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. ET. For continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications