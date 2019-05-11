Stripped: Intimacy Directors

In this wholesome episode of Stripped, Emma Francois and Isabel Lord sit down with special guests Kayla Hewitt and Katie Randolph to talk about their mentors in sex and fashion (a.k.a. intimacy directors!!). And, as with any episode of Stripped, the content gets juicy. What have we learned from our exes? How do our personal styles relate to our styles of mentorship? And where does friendship fit into the equation? If Isabel never listens to Emma’s advice, does it count as intimacy directing? Listen to find out!

 

