University announces creation of Office of Student Equity and Inclusion

05/15/2019

Georgetown is creating a new Office of Student Equity and Inclusion, according to an email sent by University Provost Robert Groves on May 9. The office will be housed in the Office of the Provost and will be headed by Adanna J. Johnson, who is the newly appointed Associate Vice President for Student Equity and Inclusion.

According to the email, the creation of the office is the result of several years of work to better university support and engagement with students. In the 2017-2018 school year, a Task Force on Access, Equity and Success and an Advisory Board on Access and Affordability were both created. These groups resulted in the creation of a new position of Senior Associate Dean and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Student Success.

Johnson previously served in this role, and created two new councils  — the Council for Student Diversity and the Council for Student Equity and Success.

The new office will serve as an overarching office for currently existing programs, including the Center for Multicultural Equity and Access, Community Scholars Program, and the Georgetown Scholars Program.

Groves wrote that the office will share further plans for the new office in the coming months.

