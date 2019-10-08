The Weekly List: The Middle

By:

Hello, all! It’s (unfortunately) midterm season, so here’s a playlist of bangers to get you through your study sessions. We’re also in the fall season, which means 2019 is almost over–can you believe we’re approaching the second decade of the twenty-first century? While you work on those assignments and prep for those exams, here are some Halfway-to-2020 hits.

1. “TiK ToK” by Ke$ha

You know it, you love it. All hail Queen Ke$ha, who defined the 2010 with her danceable, screamable tunes. As those deadlines approach, don’t let yourself get too stressed! Crank up Ke$ha and just be thankful things aren’t due at this exact moment!

2. “Telephone,” by Lady Gaga feat. Beyonce

Even though Lady Gaga hates this song, you don’t have to! Jam out to “Telephone,” and then tell your friends and family not to contact you because you’re “k-kinda busy.” Hole up in Lau, forget the outside world, and never come out!

3. “Baby,” by Justin Bieber

Go back to a simpler time, when the Biebs was just a cute tiny Canadian boy with big dreams. Wail and lament your troubles just like Justin did when his first love broke his heart for the first time. (If it’s the first time, does this mean she does it some more?? Rough.)

4. “Whataya Want From Me,” by Adam Lambert

As you stare forlornly at the Canvas assignment page, gazing at the prompt, this song can accompany you and perfectly express your feelings. Muster the strength. You can do this!

5. “Misery,” by Maroon 5

This is fine!! Everything is fine!!! Ignore the totally non-existent pressure and just rock out to these Maroon 5 lyrics: “I am in misery / There ain’t nobody / Who can comfort me.” It will help! Let it all out.

6. “Fireflies,” by Owl City

Lift your spirit with the wholesome, calming tunes of Owl City’s hit “Fireflies.” Once midterms are over, it’ll feel so good. Just remember to give yourself a little extra love and care now.

7. “Dynamite,” by Taio Cruz

Remember this iconic bop? Bring it back, let the dynamite energy course through your soul, and fuel you toward the end of your midterm season.

8. “I Gotta Feeling,” by the Black Eyed Peas

No 2010 playlist is complete without this hit. Celebrate any completed midterms with this pick-me-up. Treat yourself! Let the Black Eyed Peas soothe any trauma, bring you relief, and make you feel like everything’s going to be okay.

(We’re less than four months until 2020 and the end of the fall semester…How scary!)