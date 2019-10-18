Colbert to become vice dean of faculty

10/18/2019

Soyica Colbert (COL ’01) was named Georgetown’s vice dean of faculty on Oct. 11. Colbert has spent over six years as a faculty member, most recently serving as the Director and professor of Theater and Performance Studies and a professor of African American Studies. Colbert’s appointment begins January 2020. She will replace Deborah Phillips, who has held the post since 2017. 

Phillips is a professor of Psychology and affiliated faculty of the McCourt School of Public Policy. Phillips will be staying at Georgetown, with more of a focus on a National Institutes of Health grant surrounding pre-K education. She also hopes to move away from the administrative side of the university and back to working with students.

“It is time for me to focus on this work and to re-engage with the undergraduate and graduate students with whom we are so fortunate to engage as their professors,” Phillips said in the university press release. 

In the announcement, Colbert shared her excitement at being able to affect the university on the administrative side. “In my new role, I look forward to working with colleagues across the arts and sciences to realize our visions for a justice centered College of the twenty-first century,” she said. 

Georgetown College Dean Chris Celenza said in a university press release that he was looking forward to working with Colbert in the dean’s office. “Professor Colbert’s experience and vision will help guide a series of new initiatives, and she will complement our excellent existing team,” Celenza said.

