Georgetown alumni die in a flash flood

10/18/2019

Georgetown alumni, Mark Keffer (COL ’19) and Maya Robinson (COL ’19) died in Puerto Rico due to injuries resulting from a flash flood on Oct. 11. The two had been on a trip to the island after graduating from the university in the spring.

Keffer hailed from Houston before moving to London where he grew up. He graduated in 2019 with majors in Art and Art History and Psychology and a minor in Economics. Robinson earned her degree with a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science. She was also a member of Georgetown University Alumni and Student Federal Credit Union, New Student Orientation, and the Georgetown Capitol G’s.

The university email to the student body included several testimonials from faculty members on behalf of Keffer and Robinson. According to Art History Professor Elizabeth Prelinger, Keffer was an amazing artist and person. “Mark and I talked many times about his work and his plans,” her statement reads. “He was a remarkable young man with whom I had hoped to remain in contact over the years. His loss is heartbreaking.”

Computer Science Professor of the Practice J. Montgomery remembers Robinson as a student with a good heart and benevolent personality. “Maya was smart, stubborn and full of tenacity. I was truly grateful to know her and am sorry that others will never get to know Maya’s kindness and rich spirit,” the statement read.

Keffer and Robinson were remembered at Chaplain’s Tea on Oct. 15 and at campus religious services in the days that followed. A memorial service has yet to be announced.