MSB receives $12 million from the Clark Foundation

By:

10/22/2019

The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation invested over $12 million in the McDonough School of Business in order to support undergraduate business education scholarships, strengthen global real estate education, and provide leadership education in partnership with D.C. Public Schools and Public Charter Schools.

President John DeGioia (COL ’79) announced the investment in a letter on Oct. 16. “I wish to express our deepest gratitude to the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation for their vision and leadership,” he wrote. “With this contribution, the Foundation honors the Clark family’s dedication to improving access to higher education opportunities for our young people, developing future leaders, and providing cross-sector professional development opportunities to school leaders in the District of Columbia.”

The Clark Foundation is a philanthropic organization supported by Clark Enterprises, a private investment firm founded by A. James Clark in 1972. In addition to supporting education in the District of Columbia, the Clark Foundation also invests in D.C. community welfare projects, STEM programs, and veteran support groups.

Of the investment, $6 million will be used to establish the A. James Clark Endowed Chair in Global Real Estate at the Steers Center, $2.7 million will be put into Georgetown’s Executive Master’s in Leadership (EML) program, and $3.5 million will be added onto the existing Robert J. & Elizabeth Flanagan Family Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Robert Flanagan (MBA ’78), president of Clark Enterprises and MSB Board of Advisors member, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “Through the years, we’ve seen firsthand the important work being done at Georgetown McDonough,” he said in a statement on the investment. “As a graduate of the school, I could not be more proud.”