Mrs. Maisel Returns for Third Season; How Marvelous!

10/28/2019

It’s finally time for another season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and let me tell you, I am so excited to watch it. Amazon Prime Video released the season 3 trailer on October 14, leaving us with just a month and a half until the third season drops on Dec. 6.

Full disclosure: I am absolutely obsessed with this show, but it’s been a minute since I watched the second season. For those of you (like me) who have no memory of what was going on, the second season closed with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) deciding to go on tour with a comedian named Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) despite finally getting permission to marry her man Benjamin (Zachary Levi). The finale closes with Midge spending the night with her ex Joel (Michael Zegen).

Now that we’re all up to date on Midge’s idiotic romantic decisions, let’s launch into the trailer! (I have to say, so much of this show is about characters and relationships and dialogue it’s kind of jarring to watch the show boiled down to a spectacle, but I’m hype for the new season so it’s okay.) The trailer is mainly a montage of Midge’s tour, showing shots of her performing at various nightclubs and getting attention from various cities’ press, but there are a few nuggets in there that are getting me very excited for the new season.

First of all: Paris Geller is on this show now?! I honestly don’t know why I was surprised Lisa Weil was brought into the cast; Mrs. Maisel’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, is also responsible for Gilmore Girls. Hot take: Paris is my favorite character on Gilmore Girls so I’m just a little bit too excited to see Weil joining the cast. And This Is Us’s Sterling K. Brown! The shots of him in this trailer are so brief I had to go back and make sure it was actually him, but he’s such a talented actor it’s so exciting he’s going to be on the show. All in all, we’re getting some exciting and fresh new faces to spice up this third season.

So, Benjamin is nowhere to be seen in the trailer, which is sad and disappointing because Joel is still there. Jane Lynch is back as comedian Sophie Lennon (I actually think she came back at the end of season 2 but don’t quote me on that). We have some new characters and some old faces, all of which have either been nominated for or won an Emmy, which the trailer will not fail to remind you.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer is beautifully shot, and I want every single one of the outfits in Midge’s closet. This show never fails with its gorgeous cinematography and amazing, brightly colored 1950s costumes. I personally LOVE the music in this trailer. “Perfectly Marvelous” from Cabaret, sung by my Broadway idol Sutton Foster, plays in the background the whole two minutes, adding to the drama and glamour.

All in all, this season looks to be promising as ever (though to be fair, you can’t tell too much from a TV show trailer so don’t @ me if I’m wrong). Amazon Prime Video will be seeing me on Dec. 6, where I plan on immediately binge-watching the entire season the second it drops.

Image Credits: IMDb