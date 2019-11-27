Georgetown partners with Capital Bikeshare Universities program

By:

Georgetown University has joined the Capital Bikeshare Universities Program, which reduces yearly student membership from $85 to $25.

The discounted membership offers students an unlimited number of rides under thirty minutes with extra time purchased for an additional fee.

The GUSA Senate passed a resolution on Sept. 15 sponsored by Sen. Joshua Marin-Mora (SFS ’21) and Sen. Jessica Richards (COL ’20) calling for the university to join the Capital Bikeshare Universities Program. The resolution advocates specifically for the university to pursue sustainable sources of transportation, such as the bikeshare, for students who must leave campus for jobs and internships.

The District Department of Transportation created the program to reduce costs of bikeshare membership for D.C. students and increase the accessibility of districtwide transport for young adults. The program reduces annual student membership fees by $60, with no cost to the university. The discount is open to all undergraduate, graduate, Law Center, and Medical Care students.

In exchange for joining the program, the university must host a bicycle safety training session open to all students.

University participation in the program was also supported by the Georgetown University Graduate Student Government (GradGov) which advocated for greater transport sustainability for graduate students travelling to work and internships. GradGov is now calling for easier student access to D.C. transportation through a subsidized student metro program.

Besides the reduced cost, other benefits of annual membership include discounted helmets, a free class in D.C. bicycle safety, and discounts from Bikeshare partners including Zipcar, Doordash, and Printastic.

Capital Bikeshare has 4,500 bikes available at 550 stations throughout D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Students can download the Capital Bikeshare app to view a station map and bike availability, and can opt into the discounted annual membership on the Office of Transportation Management’s website.