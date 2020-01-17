The Weekly List: NEW SEMESTER, NEW YEAR!

By:

01/17/2020

It’s the beginning of 2020––we have entered a new decade, a new year, and a new semester. As I overheard walking to the Voice office, “this is gonna be a good year. I’m manifesting it.” Let the newness wash over you with the help of this oh-so-creative and never-before-attempted playlist!

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

First up is the bop that blew up all over the internet and the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Nas X’s hit about defined the best of 2019: TikTok. Dancing. Fun for the heck of it.

But now, out with the old, in with the new!

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

The first of our new phase is Dua’s now-iconic smash of a song. Though she’s out promoting “Don’t Start Now,” we can certainly start the semester with goals of how to be our best selves. Let go of what’s holding you back. Let Dua help.

“New Light” – John Mayer

John Mayer’s laid-back tunes are the good vibes we are bringing and manifesting this semester. See yourself in a new light and achieve everything your heart desires. Because you deserve it.

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

We leave things behind, and we say goodbye, but I’m not sure we can all muster the same sass and soaring vocals like Adele. Move on and move to “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)!”

“New Day” – Alicia Keys

Like Alicia says, “It’s alright to, to feel however you want to,” but “There’s a feeling that I got that I can’t give up / Feeling in my heart that I can’t get over / I know that it’s coming, let the sun come up.” It’s a new day, a new start. The lyrics of “New Day” will get you hyped up for every one of your new days.

“New House” – Rex Orange County

Bring the same great people and feelings into the new semester with Rex. Listen to him croon, “It doesn’t happen like this every day / Every time I look at her, I feel the way I did at the start.”

“New Person, Same Old Mistakes” – Tame Impala

Had to include Tame Impala’s smooth beats and layered vocals. And a reminder that you’re still you—only, in all the best ways.

Bonus! Rihanna’s version of “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”

Cuz it’s Rihanna. Duh.

Happy (very belated) new year!

Image Credits: Jacob Bilich