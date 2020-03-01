Bats Falter with Runners on Base in Loss to William & Mary

By:

03/01/2020

In an end to a frustrating weekend for Georgetown baseball (3-8, Big East), the Hoyas fell 13-2 to William & Mary (4-7, Colonial) in an away game on Sunday afternoon. In a game that quickly got away from the Hoyas’ pitching staff, Georgetown’s lineup struggled to hit with runners on base in Williamsburg. While both teams tallied nine hits on the day, William & Mary was able to piece together 13 runs with the help of the nine walks issued by Hoya pitchers. The loss was the Hoya’s eighth on the year and brought the team to 1-2 on the weekend.

Early on, William & Mary made the best of what they were given, scoring three runs on just one hit in the bottom of the first. Two walks, a balk, and a wild pitch by Georgetown starting pitcher, right-hander Anthony Redfern, hurt the Hoyas as the top of William & Mary’s lineup capitalized on his mistakes. In the bottom of the third, Redfern induced a ground out from junior leadoff man and second baseman Matt McDermott, but then walked the next two batters and surrendered a two-run double to sophomore designated hitter Hunter Hart, putting the Hoyas down 5-0. After walking another batter, Redfern was replaced by sophomore right-hander Chase Walter. Three more runs came around in the inning, one of which was charged to Walter.

In the top of the fourth, Georgetown was able to string together more than a solitary hit and scored one run. After singles by seniors left fielder AJ Lotsis, center fielder Ryan M. Davis, and first baseman Freddy Achecar III loaded the bases, a walk by sophomore second baseman Nolan Matsko brought Lotsis home. However, the inning ended with the bases loaded, and the Hoyas still down 8-1, after a fly to right by sophomore catcher Tony Barreca. William & Mary came right back with four of their own in their half of the inning, utilizing two Georgetown errors, two wild pitches, and just one hit – a two-run home run by starting left fielder senior Brandon Raquet.

The top of the fifth started out strong for Georgetown, with a double by sophomore shortstop Alex Rosen to the left-center gap and an RBI single by senior designated hitter John Simourian with no outs to make the score 12-2. Unfortunately for the Hoyas, no more runners would get past third and the inning ended once again with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the sixth, William & Mary tacked on a final run with an RBI single by senior catcher Matthew Trehub to score Hart, who had walked. This made the score 13-2, where it would stay for the rest of the game.

William & Mary’s starting pitcher sophomore right-hander Jack Cone went six innings to earn the win. He surrendered eight hits, but only allowed two runs, both earned, on seven strikeouts. For the Hoyas, no pitcher went more than two and a third, and the staff issued nine walks on the day. While they matched their opponents with nine hits, the Hoyas struggled to find gaps with runners on base as Georgetown left nine runners on over the course of the game.

Next up for the Hoyas is a mid-week game at home against Coppin State (1-5, Mid-Eastern) on Shirley Povich Field Tuesday, with first pitch set for 3:00 p.m.

