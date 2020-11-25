Meet the New Guys 2020

After a flurry of departures over the last 12 months, punctuated by Mac McClung’s transfer to Texas Tech and Omer Yurtseven’s jump to the NBA, there are minutes up for grabs for the men’s team. Returners Jamorko Pickett, Jahvon Blair, and Qudus Wahab will have playing time carved out for them, but the following players will all get their opportunities to contribute.

Dante Harris (6’0 G from Washington, D.C.)

Harris was a three-star recruit who should get backup PG minutes as a freshman. Harris has well-regarded speed and likes to get out in transition, but can also handle the ball in the half court. He is also a strong shooter, a quality that should continue to play in the Big East. He is a bit undersized and the question arises if he can defensively stay on the court against teams such as Villanova, whose smallest rotation player, Colin Gillespie, is 6’3, 190 lbs.

Jalen Harris (6’2 G from Wilson, N.C.)

Harris arrives as a graduate transfer after two seasons at Arkansas. During his junior year, Harris started every game under head coach Mike Anderson. After Anderson left to coach St. John’s, Harris was relegated to the bench and played fewer minutes under new coach Eric Musselman. Harris is a capable ball handler who takes care of the basketball exceptionally well, committing no turnovers during SEC play last year. Harris is expected to play a Terrell Allen-like role in Coach Ewing’s offense. Harris is a weaker shooter than Allen, having only made 28.3 percent of threes last season, but should provide a veteran presence in the starting lineup.

Chudier Bile (6’7 F from Denver, Co.)

Bile is the most accomplished transfer, having made Second-Team All-Southland last season at Northwestern State. He led the team with 14.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and 41 blocks, chipping in on all aspects of the court. He will likely start at the 4 position for Coach Ewing from day one. Despite being 6’7, Bile has the physical frame to defend bigger opponents, and may even play the 5 if Ewing were to go small. Bile hit 37 percent from 3-point range last season and should be able to make enough from outside to keep defenses honest.

Donald Carey (6’5 G from Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Carey is an intriguing graduate transfer with two years of eligibility, after graduating early from Siena College. He started 28 games for Siena, averaging 11.3 ppg and should bring size and experience to the SG position. He shot over 38 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the line and will be expected to play right away in Coach Ewing’s offense and hopefully bring some consistency on the offensive end.

Jamari Sibley (6’8 F from Milwaukee, Wi.)

Sibley is the most tantalizing prospect in the class of 2024. A consensus four-star recruit, Sibley is a raw prospect with potential NBA projectability. A broken forearm derailed his senior season, but in his last game action, he averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. Sibley wants to play on the wing, but he may need to improve his shooting stroke before starting. Sibley has shown an ability to catch and shoot but struggles creating his own shot. However, Sibley has positive defensive traits and will probably be a big rotation piece from day one.

T.J. Berger (6’4 G from West Chester, Pa.)

Berger comes to Georgetown from high school power Westtown School in Pennsylvania. There, Berger played alongside several top 100 recruits and still found a way to make a name for himself, making the All-League team and scoring over 1,000 points. Berger committed to the University of Pennsylvania before reopening his recruitment and choosing Georgetown. Berger was the primary ballhander in high school but will likely start his college career at the 2 guard position as his shooting prowess may be more suited there in the long term.

Collin Holloway (6’6 F from Baton Rouge, La.)

Holloway was a late signee for Coach Ewing and the Hoyas. He averaged around 18.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game as a senior and put in an MVP effort to lead Port Allen High School to their first boys’ basketball title. Holloway is a physical player who rebounds well for his size and is able to finish in traffic. He will likely be fighting with fellow freshman Kobe Clark for minutes behind Pickett.

Kobe Clark (6’4 F from St. Louis, Mo.)

Clark comes to Georgetown after a high school career that ended with All-State honors as a senior. Clark is a bigger bodied wing and was a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports. Clark is an athletic leaper who still needs to work on becoming a consistent scorer, but can contribute across the board, as evidenced by his 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior. Clark is a little bigger than his listed 6’4 180 lbs, and may be deployed to guard bigger guards and wings such as Providence’s David Duke, Creighton’s Mitch Ballock or UConn’s James Bouknight. Expect to see him in the rotation this year.

Victor Muresan (6’10 F from Potomac, Md.)

Muresan is walking onto the team, the year after his older brother George graduated. Muresan comes from basketball bloodlines, as his father Gheorghe played in the NBA for a decade, and the aforementioned George got into 20 games with the Hoyas as a senior, after playing sparingly in his first three years. Victor is not expected to play much this season, but may grow into a rotation piece later on.