A brief list of TV shows to watch instead of Tiger King

05/02/2020

With COVID-19 having upended our lives, forcing us to stay home and practice social distancing, it’s important to find ways to relieve the stress of not knowing what’s in store for the future. A lot of the more common ways of unwinding, like going to the theaters and watching sports, are unavailable, leading many people to flock to what happens to be my favorite form of entertainment: TV shows. TV has always been accessible from the comfort of one’s home, and streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu have only made bingeing your favorite shows even easier.

The shows in this list include a few of my all-time favorites along with some fresh picks that are not Tiger King because frankly, I hate it. What all of the shows in this list have in common is that they’re not particularly long, making your next binge-watching session a little easier. I hope you enjoy these picks and stay safe.

Killing Eve

I feel like I talk about Killing Eve way too much, but I cannot stress this enough: This show is incredible. Starring Jodie Comer as a suave, stylish, psychopathic assassin and Sandra Oh as an MI5 agent obsessed with ~catching~ her, the story follows the two in a game of cat and mouse all across Europe. Now is the perfect time to jump in, as the show displays how two people hundreds of miles apart can still have so much sexual tension. If good TV isn’t your thing, at least watch Killing Eve for Comer’s many brilliant accents and glamorous outfits. The first two seasons are available on Hulu and the third is currently airing on BBC America.

Peaky Blinders

This Netflix drama about a 1920s English razor gang called the Peaky Blinders is another show that may help you forget the immense uncertainty we’re all currently facing. It follows the leaders of the gang, the Shelby family, as they rise in power from fixing horse races to running an international distribution network. It may seem like it’s just another crime show, but it is so much more than that: it’s about a family dealing with issues of race, class, money, and power in a way that appeals to everyone. Along with the incredible main cast, the show has an impressive list of guest stars like Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody, who elevate the show into something beyond the period drama it’s billed to be. Five six-episode seasons are currently available on Netflix.

You

If you need another reason to not go out these days, watch You. The first season of the show takes you through the mind of a bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) who develops a toxic obsession with an aspiring writer named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). As the show progresses, Badgely’s character plots to get her to fall in love with him without her realizing the extent to which he has fabricated every aspect of their relationship. Every episode of this show will have you screaming at the horrible decisions the characters make on a near-constant basis. The first two seasons are available on Netflix.

Little Fires Everywhere

An adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and has major Big Little Lies (also starring and produced by Witherspoon) vibes to it. The show follows two mothers from different socioeconomic backgrounds in a small town in Ohio in the ’90s as their lives become tangled together through their children. Once again, Witherspoon proves that she is the undisputed queen of adapting novels into television gold. It only recently premiered on Hulu and is set to have eight episodes.

The Hunters

I started watching The Hunters after coming home for this extended spring break, and I’m so happy I’ve done so. Produced by Jordan Peele, the show tracks a group of Nazi hunters in America in the ’70s led by a Holocaust survivor named Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino). There are moments, especially in the early episodes, that are hard to watch, along with odd comedy bits (like a weed-induced Coney Island dance number by Logan Lerman) scattered throughout that make watching the show a little easier. It’s not easy to make a show about such a serious matter entertaining, but I think The Hunters knocks it out of the park. The show is available on Prime Video.

