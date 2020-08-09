Georgetown Explained: University organizational chart

Georgetown’s bureaucracy can be overwhelming, to say the least. It takes a lot to run any university, and the sheer number of administrative positions can make it difficult for students to understand where decisions are coming from, and who the people that run their university are.

We at the Voice hope to combat that confusion with a set of university-wide organizational charts that explain which administrators are responsible for what and identify some of the people who work behind the scenes to craft university policy.

The following charts were made in August of 2020, so any subsequent changes in organization or hiring for positions are not reflected. The charts are mainly based on publicly available information and have not been verified by the university.

The Board of Directors

The Board of Directors (BOD) is composed of between 10 and 50 (currently 38) individuals who are tasked with approving all major changes made by the university, including in educational programs, tuition, the budget, and university buildings and land. The BOD appoints the president and approves the president’s nominations of a provost, secretary, and treasurer (who is also called the chief financial officer).

Directors serve three-year terms and are elected by other members of the BOD at annual meetings. According to Georgetown’s bylaws, directors can serve up to two terms at a time and can be reelected for as many terms as they like as long as one year passes between each six-year period they serve on the Board.

Most members are alumni or have a connection to the university, the Washington D.C. area, or the Jesuit order, though those connections are not mandated to serve on the Board. The university president, chairman of the board of regents, president of the alumni association, and CEO of Medstar are automatically granted seats on the Board.

The Board is led by a chair and three vice-chairs. The current chair is William Doyle (COL ‘72), and the Vice-chairs are Sr. Carol Keehan, Timothy J. O’Neill (LAW ’77), and Fr. Daniel Villanueva, (GEMBA ’15). Most work in the BOD is done in one of the committees illustrated below, which include between five and 15 members each.

Executive Committee – The executive committee is the primary body for the BOD to advise the president. They can act on behalf of the entire Board if needed, deal with issues of major university policy, and set agendas for BOD meetings. They also review any identified risks and provide oversight. Subcommittee on Compensation – This committee, made up of members of the executive committee, reviews the performance of the president and recommends a salary. They also review the president’s assessments of other high-level employees, and advise the president on compensation levels for those employees.

Committee on Strategic Development and Advancement – This committee focuses on the future of the university, working on long term planning, public and alumni relations, and fundraising and development efforts.

Audit Committee – The audit committee acts as an oversight body for the university’s financial reporting, internal and external audits, risk management, and compliance. They approve internal audit plans, and work with related administrators.

Finance and Administration Committee – The Finance and Administration Committee oversees university use of funds and resources and monitors financial strategies and operations. Subcommittee on Investments – The subcommittee handles the investment of the university’s endowment and helps to set university investment policies.

Committee on Directors – This committee acts as an internal administrative body, and is tasked with recruiting directors, integrating them into the BOD, and assessing their performance.

Committee on Global Engagement – This committee helps the university create international programming and maintain a positive image around the world.

Committee on Athletics – The committee on athletics works with university officials to oversee athletics programs and policies.

Campus Committees – There is one campus committee for each campus (Main, Law, and Medical Center) to deal with campus-specific issues. Faculty Affairs Committee – This committee oversees faculty development and university-wide faculty concerns. The committee is composed of the chair of the BOD, the president, and the chair of each of the campus committees.

Committee on Mission and Identity – This committee is tasked with helping to ensure Georgetown is upholding its religious identity and is fostering Jesuit values in students and faculty.

The Administration

The administration includes employees of the university who oversee academics, student affairs, and university affairs. The dozens of departments under the administration are divided into two main sections: university services and campus services. University services are overseen by the senior vice president (also called the chief operating officer) while each campus is overseen by their provost or executive vice president. While each campus, Main Campus, the Law Center, the School of Medicine, and the Qatar campus, has a different structure, we have focused on the main campus as it makes up the largest administrative body. The first chart will illustrate the structure of the executive officers, while subsequent charts will examine university services and the structure of the main campus.

Executive Officers

These seven positions serve as the executive leadership for the university and are appointed by the president.

President – The position of university president, which is currently filled by John DeGioia, is chosen by the BOD. They are in charge of long-term university initiatives and creating a university culture, both on campus and to present to the world. Most big decisions are made by the president in consultation with the BOD. The president also serves as a liaison between the BOD and the administration and has a place on most BOD committees. DeGioia is the first president who was not also a member of the clergy. Chief of staff – The president is served by their chief of staff, currently Joe Ferrara.

Secretary of the University – Currently filled by Marie Mattson, the position of university secretary is one of four mandated by Georgetown’s bylaws. The secretary serves both the president and the BOD and liaises between the two. They also work on special projects, and work with the BOD to recruit new members, increase engagement, and plan meetings and retreats.

Provost – The provost, currently Robert Groves, runs academic and administrative operations for the main campus, and serves as executive vice president of that campus. This includes overseeing Georgetown College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the Walsh School of Foreign Service, the McDonough School of Business, and the School of Continuing Studies, as well as Lauinger Library and the Georgetown Public Policy Institute. Other departments under the provost include the registrar, student financial services, and student affairs.

Executive Vice President and Dean of the Law Center – This position, currently filled by William Treanor, essentially serves as the provost of the law school and leads both its academic and administrative offices. They are the final authority on all Law Center-specific issues unless they require the president’s attention.

Executive Vice President for Health Sciences and Executive Dean of the School of Medicine – This position acts as the provost and final authority for all departments in the School of Medicine. Edward Healton currently oversees the medical campus, including academic and administrative offices for the School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Biomedical Graduate Research Organization.

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) – The COO is responsible for administrative issues across all campuses, focusing on financial and operational departments. Geoffry Chatas, the current COO, oversees nine members of senior leadership who run departments across campuses.

Senior Vice President for Research and Chief Technology Officer – This last senior vice president, currently Spiros Dimolitsas, oversees a team of about a dozen scientific and research advisors and employees with a focus on health data analytics, security, and sustainability. The office’s mission is to conduct research on relevant current issues and create partnerships with organizations to facilitate research.

University Services

The first side of Georgetown operations provides administrative services across all of the university’s campuses. Headed by Chief Operating Officer Geoffry Chatas, the offices that work in the department mainly handle the inner workings of the university, including oversight and financial affairs. They also offer resources for faculty and students through the offices of Human Resources, Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action, and Mission and Ministry.

COO – In addition to their other responsibilities, the COO oversees all the offices under university services. Three different lists exist of what these offices include, but they have all been listed here under university services.

Main Campus

Main campus affairs, both academic and student affairs, are overseen by Provost Robert Groves. Most departments that students interact with on a daily basis are part of one of these departments, including residential living and student health. The provost also is responsible for additional academic units, institutes, centers, and programs. Provosts on other campuses oversee similar structures, adapted for the needs of each campus. The offices under this office are so numerous, they have been divided into two charts.

The provost, in conjunction with a series of directors and vice presidents that can be found here, oversees nearly twenty main campus schools, academic units, and programs. These units are responsible for the day to day experience of students, and Provost Groves helps coordinate across each of them.

Schools

All purely academic affairs, including academic classes, departments, and research, are run through one of the seven main campus schools. Each school is headed by a dean and led by a combination of administrative staff and department chairs. The four main schools (SFS, College, NHS, MSB) also each have executive councils composed of the dean, vice deans, representatives from academic units, and undergrad and grad students. The deans of each school are below.

Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service – Joel Hellman

Georgetown University in Qatar – Ahmad Dalla

Georgetown College – Christopher Celenza

McCourt School of Public Policy – Maria Cancian

Graduate Schools of Arts and Sciences – Alexander Sens, Interim

McDonough School of Business – Paul Almeida

School of Continuing Studies – Kelly Otter

Though the division of student affairs is technically just one of the academic units on the main campus, it is by far the largest and most encompassing, so for clarity, it will be presented as a separate set of offices. It is headed by the Vice President for Student Affairs Todd Olson, who oversees non-academic student resources and services on the main campus.

Academic units

In addition to the Division of Student Affairs, these academic units provide resources and services across departments and main campus schools. They are all overseen by the provost.

Global Services and Education – This office, headed by Craig Rinker, director of Global Education, handles study abroad planning and programs for students. Advisors for regions and programs work directly with students to plan classes and acquire financial aid.

Libraries – The university librarian, currently Harriette Hemmasi, oversees the operations of Lauinger and Blommer Libraries. This includes Gelardin Media Center and research support, as well as other library services.

Office of Assessment and Decision Support – The OADS creates university policy for surveying students and handles university data collection and research through maintaining the Common Data Set, the Integrated Postsecondary Data System, and guidebooks. The office is led by Drew Allen, associate vice president for Institutional Data Analytics.

Office of Student Financial Services – This office handles all student financial aid applications and awards. They also provide resources for outside scholarships and grants, information for student work-study, and work with CSP and GSP students. The office is led by Dean of Student Financial Services Patricia McWade.

Office of Undergraduate Admissions – Led by Charles A. Deacon, dean of admissions, this office handles all applications to the university, as well as visits to campus and outreach to potential applicants. They also run the alumni interview process.

University Registrar -The registrar, currently Annamarie Bianco, handles academic administrative information, including the academic calendar, schedule of classes, and enrollment in classes. They also provide transcripts and diplomas, maintain MyAccess, run CETS, and create the undergraduate bulletins that act as a guide for students.

Institutes, Centers, and Programs

These organizations provide additional services through students for specialized areas of education or student life.

This organizational chart is by no means exhaustive and has not been verified by the university. If you wish to share another office or have reason to believe there is an inaccuracy, please contact us at news@georgetownvoice.com.

Patrick Walsh contributed reporting