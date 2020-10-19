University promises action on GU 272; student advocacy group remains skeptical

Members of the Georgetown administration promised a plan to move forward on a reconciliation fund first proposed by the GU 272+ referendum passed by the student body in the spring of 2019 at a Board of Directors (BOD) working group meeting on Oct.13, according to GUSA BOD representatives.

The 2019 referendum, which passed the student body with 66 percent of the vote, called for a mandatory reconciliation contribution to be implemented, charging students a fee of $27.20 each semester. The fee would be used to financially benefit descendants of the 272+ enslaved people Georgetown sold in 1838 to keep the university financially viable. Following the passage of the referendum, the GU 272+ advocacy team continued to ask for the implementation of the referendum.

The team has not received substantive communication and, according to members, were largely surprised by the university’s newest updates, and are skeptical of whether this new effort will respect the referendum they advocated for.

Georgetown will soon announce a plan to move forward with some form of a partial implementation of the GU 272+ referendum, Vice President Joe Ferrara told GUSA BOD representatives in a meeting of the BOD working group on Student Affairs. This will include university working groups on key components of the referendum, including what the contribution will look like, how the project will be managed and funds will be distributed, and what other organizations the university will work with.

At this time, it is unclear whether the contribution will be mandatory or voluntary, and whether the model will follow what was proposed by the advocacy team or the university’s first announced repose, which was a fund made of voluntary donations. The university has repeatedly failed to clarify if that fund, which was supposed to begin funding projects this semester, has raised any money, and that fund was not mentioned in the meeting.

Notably, the new update, confirmed in a GUSA press conference on Oct. 19, does not include specific commitments from the university or include dates by which elements of the referendum will be implemented. According to the representatives, Eliza Lafferty (COL ’21) and Escadar Alemayehu (NHS ‘22), this meeting was the fifth at which they brought up the issue with the BOD, and the first time they saw any substantive updates.

According to members of the GU 272+ advocacy team, Shepard Thomas (COL ‘20) and Nile Blass (COL ‘22), the university did not reach out about their plans to move forward with some version of the referendum prior to telling Lafferty and Alemayehu about it. The team was responsible for the initial referendum and has sent follow-up communications, including an open letter, demanding its implementation. Blass said she hasn’t gotten a response since 2019, and Thomas hadn’t received one since February.

“I just thought the university had dropped it honestly,” Blass said at the press conference. “In the meetings that we had previously before this update from Joseph, it was very clear that whatever they were doing they were going to be functionally different and separate from the referendum. They were not going to overlap in any meaningful way at all.”

Though this update was a departure from what they have heard in previous meetings, Lafferty and Alemayehu were cautious to say it indicated any specific actions in the near future. “It is still unclear if they are even going to implement the referendum that we actually passed,” Lafferty said at the press conference.

The advocacy team is also wary of the update, especially given the fact they have not been included in the recent conversations about the reconciliation fund, Blass said.

“I think I would need another meeting from them that is more substantial in laying out an outline or at least their vision for what they are saying because there are so many versions that have been communicated to us,” she said. “I don’t trust their rhetoric of where the process is or is going.”

Thomas, who is himself a descendant, expressed concern the announcement was an attempt to respond to criticism of the university for failing to implement the referendum more than it was a tangible commitment.

“I feel that the university doesn’t know what they are doing and are responding to external and internal pressures of people at the school and people in the media pressuring them,” Thomas said. “I feel they needed to come out and say something to stop the pressure, but they honestly don’t know what they are doing.”

Blass echoed this concern. “Only when there is a risk of bad press or internal discourse or the narrative Georgetown is trying to push against is that ‘we’re racist,’ those were the three stimuli for response,” she said. “As far as meaningful, substantive, consistent engagement around this issue, I don’t think that exists.”

According to Lafferty and Alemayehu, the university plans to be in contact with students about the implementation as soon as possible, though it is unclear when that will be.

Sarah Watson contributed to this report.