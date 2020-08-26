Which U.S national park is your spirit park?

Halftime Leisure

As a self-proclaimed national park enthusiast, I like to share my enthusing. From the east coast to west, national parks across the country offer escape into nature and adventure. The United States has 62 preserved natural areas, or national parks, ranging in size from Alaska’s Wrangell–St. Elias at 13.2 million acres to Pennsylvania’s Thaddeus Kosciuszko Memorial at 0.02 acres. Millions of visitors go to the national parks each year, and whether you make a personal connection with a bear or not, you can’t help but find some form of spiritual experience in nature. This leads me to ask: which of the national parks do you most vibe with?

Sarah Watson
Sarah is the executive news editor and a sophomore in the SFS. She is a national park enthusiast and takes her Coloradoan status very seriously. Best known nationally for her articles about fish.

