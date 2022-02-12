Quiz: What’s your role in the next big adventure story?

Halftime Leisure

Published February 12, 2022

Everybody loves a great adventure. Well it’s your lucky day! By some convoluted means, you’ve found yourself in a magical world. Maybe it’s the thrill of going on a high stakes mission to defeat an ancient evil or just simply a fascination with exploring the world you’ve found yourself in, but whatever the reason, you decide to embark on your own adventure. No worries, though! You won’t be alone. No adventure is complete without a ragtag team of superpowered misfits. Take this quiz to find your role in the iconic ‘Five Man Band’ adventure archetype.

 

 

Ajani Jones
Ajani is a freshman in the College majoring in Linguistics. He is a Halftime Leisure Assistant Editor and has a really soft spot for every book Rick Riordan has ever written.

