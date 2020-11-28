Women’s basketball opener postponed after positive COVID test

The Georgetown women’s basketball season opener scheduled to take place on Nov. 29 has been postponed after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the university on Friday night. The statement calls the individual a “tier one” member of the team, but does not specify whether they are a player, trainer, coach, or staff member.

“This decision was made on Friday following consultation with the University’s Public Health Office and the [Athletic] Department’s medical staff,” the statement reads. “As a result of contact tracing, all team personnel will quarantine following University, DC Department of Health and CDC guidelines.”

The Hoyas were slated to face the University of Richmond Spiders in Virginia on Sunday, and travel to New York to play St. John’s on Dec. 4. In a statement on their website, Richmond said that the team hopes to find a new appointment to fill Sunday’s slot. Georgetown will announce their plans for later games at a later date.