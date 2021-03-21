QUIZ: Which fanfiction website should you log onto tonight?

It’s officially midterm season. Between studying for your next exam and writing that 10-page essay, you are probably in dire need of some good old procrastination material. Why else would you be on this page, after all?

For your next dose of pretending-you-don’t-have-three-assignments-due-at-midnight, I’ll be recommending to you my favorite source of procrastination: fanfiction. In case you’ve missed the wonderful boom of online fandoms in the past decade or so, fanfiction (or “fanfics”) are works written by fans, usually set in the world and/or featuring characters from a particular movie, book, TV show, or pop culture material. These works can range from masterpieces to notoriously terrible, and it can be a scary world out there trying to navigate through all the different options.

So let me help you out! Tell me more about your reading habits, and I’ll give you a website to check out for fanfics.