QUIZ: Which fanfiction website should you log onto tonight?

Published 2:40 PM

It’s officially midterm season. Between studying for your next exam and writing that 10-page essay, you are probably in dire need of some good old procrastination material. Why else would you be on this page, after all?

For your next dose of pretending-you-don’t-have-three-assignments-due-at-midnight, I’ll be recommending to you my favorite source of procrastination: fanfiction. In case you’ve missed the wonderful boom of online fandoms in the past decade or so, fanfiction (or “fanfics”) are works written by fans, usually set in the world and/or featuring characters from a particular movie, book, TV show, or pop culture material. These works can range from masterpieces to notoriously terrible, and it can be a scary world out there trying to navigate through all the different options. 

So let me help you out! Tell me more about your reading habits, and I’ll give you a website to check out for fanfics.

 

 

 

 

Juliana Vaccaro
Juliana is a senior in the College, an English/Economics double major, a Chinese minor, and a Contributing Editor. She somehow still finds time to take way too many Buzzfeed quizzes.

