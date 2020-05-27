Which <i>The Vampire Diaries</i> character is your soulmate?

Which The Vampire Diaries character is your soulmate?

By:
05/27/2020

Being a vampire sounds pretty good right now. Although scientists haven’t figured that one out yet, this quiz provides the next best thing: the identity of your The Vampire Diaries soulmate. As quarantine brings out the worst (best) of our binge-watching habits, now is the perfect time to relive our favorite fictional character crushes. Forget Edward and Jacob—take this quiz to find out which of the characters from the best vampire story is your ultimate quarantine boo.

 

Natalie Chaudhuri

Natalie Chaudhuri Natalie Chaudhuri is an Assistant Voices Editor and member of Adam Levine’s team for the Voice. You can come to her with any of your hottest 800-to-1000-word takes (e.g. Comic Sans is the best font, Nickelback’s “Rockstar" is better than Post Malone’s, Natalie is your fourth favorite South Asian after Hasan Minhaj, Mindy Kaling, and Tan France, etc.)


