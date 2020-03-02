QUIZ: Help Us Help You

03/02/2020

It’s a trying time here on 37th and O. With midterms, the dreariness of late February, and the crushing sense of loneliness following Valentine’s Day, we won’t lie, we’ve been going through it. And we bet you have too. It’s hard not to feel like a crusty sponge that someone used to clean up their friend’s alcohol-poisoning induced vomit and then left to rot in the New South communal sink. But fear not! We’re here to pump some life back into you. We know you need help. A little life coaching. And we’re here to bring the heat. To rehydrate the sponge (sans vomit). Sure, we’re in no position to give any type of advice, but that doesn’t mean we won’t give it to you anyway. All you gotta do is answer a few probing questions. Help us help you.

 

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lucy Cook Lucy is a freshman in the College. She has no idea what she wants to do with her life but likes frogs, poorly drawn cartoons, and goldfish, so she's got that going for her. She writes for Halftime Leisure and Voice Sports.


