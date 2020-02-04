QUIZ: Which Type of Frog Are You?

Frogs are great. They are weird, squishy, little lads. In their small, amphibious bodies they harbor great power for both good and evil. To this day, the most moving cinematic experience I’ve had was when King Harold the frog (John Cleese) died in Shrek the Third (2007). Many days, when the stress of Georgetown life and my own burgeoning sense of existential dread threatens to take over, I wish I was but a simple amphibian—with no further purpose or understanding of happiness beyond sitting in a pond. I bet you do too (whether you realize it or not). If given the chance to reincarnate as a cute little croaker, this quiz will help determine which type you would be.
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
