Halftime Leisure

QUIZ: Which Le Creuset cookware color are you based on your Spooky Season?

By

Published 9:00 AM

Free image/jpeg, Resolution: 1500x801, File size: 141Kb, Le Creuset Stoneware 15-Ounce Honey Pot, Dijon N3

Happy Fall, Hoyas! October marks the official start of Spooky Season, which calls for fall festivities. The vibrant colors and unique shapes of Le Creuset pots and pans are currently trending on TikTok, bringing the high-end cookware brand to the attention of many teens. From deep-blue cast-iron skillets to golden-yellow dutch ovens, the company truly has it all. Spend Spooky Season with us, and we’ll tell you which Le Creuset cookware item most resembles your fall personality!

Abigail Smith

More: , ,

Read More

Halftime

QUIZ: What Georgetown Archetype Are You?

By

Halftime Leisure

Which U.S national park is your spirit park?

By

Halftime Leisure

Quiz: What’s Your Hogwarts House Based On Your Georgetown Opinions?

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *